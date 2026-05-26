F1 Canada Notebook: From Engine Complaints to Weird Penalties

Formula 1 paddock leaves Canada with plenty to sort through.

Drivers hope the 60:40 split goes through, and up-and-down time at Cadillac, and Nico Hulkenberg gets a weird penalty. Hamilton: 2026 driving still ‘a weird feeling’ Lewis Hamilton was buoyed by his best result of 2026 but conceded that driving the current-spec cars is “still a weird feeling.

” The new power units, which provide an approximate 50:50 split between ICE and electrical power, have led to drivers having to approach matters differently, including becoming accustomed to ‘super clipping’ at the end of straights.

“I think it still continues to be a weird feeling,” Hamilton said. “You go down the power, you open up the SM , and then the power dies like halfway down the straight and the RPM starts dropping. It doesn’t feel what motorsport should be. The engine should be ringing its neck off right to the end of the straight and just pulling and pulling.

That’s what they used to do in the V8 times or the V10 times. They would just pull and pull. It’s another element of racing that was never there before. I mean, I think ultimately the car is fundamentally a better design, so we can race and get close and follow each other closely, and I think that’s the best part of it.

The power part, I think, is less exciting. ”Max Verstappen has been a vocal opponent of the current package and indicated across the weekend that he will only remain in Formula 1 if the proposed change to shift to a 60:40 split for 2027 is ratified.

“It’s all a bit confusing,” Verstappen said. “It’s not what Formula 1 should be about. It’s way too complex, all of this. Most of the rules, the fans don’t even know what we are dealing with while driving, what is allowed when you’re behind or when you’re the car ahead, what we have to do on a formation lap or what we have to do in an out-lap, or how much battery that we’re allowed to charge.

All these things are just such a shame that we have to deal with all these things. For me, F1 just needs to be more pure, and I really hope that what they try to do next year will go through because I think that is necessary, the minimum necessary, to make it a bit more natural and a bit more back to normal, or at least a bit more pure racing.

”Haas followed up a difficult time in Miami with a challenging weekend in Montreal. Oliver Bearman ran the team’s updated package from the start of the weekend, and Esteban Ocon got the new components for qualifying, leaving him on the back foot. The team had difficulties in initially getting a handle on the updated car, mainly around set-up, with Bearman indicating that where the team got to for qualifying is where rivals were at the start of practice.

Bearman still took home a point, despite an agonizingly long stop in the race, but Ocon struggled and was firmly out of the top 10.

“In terms of the aero package, the good thing is we confirmed that the aero load is delivering, but we started uncovering what is causing certain issues in certain corners, so we can now isolate it,” Haas boss Ayao Komatsu said after qualifying. “If we really understand that and get to the bottom of it, we can direct the development well. ”Cadillac had its best showing of its fledgling Formula 1 journey but without the results to show for it.

Sergio Perez used Soft tires to good effect to finish 11th on-the-road in the Sprint Race on Saturday, but was demoted to 14th in the aftermath after being justifiably penalized for not giving Liam Lawson sufficient space approaching the final chicane. Cadillac gambled with Inters for the start of the race, costing Perez time, but he was able to battle with Haas’ Esteban Ocon until a sudden suspension failure put him out of proceedings.

Valtteri Bottas had a less effective weekend, qualifying some way off Perez, and struggled with the balance of the MAC-26 throughout the race.

“Even challenging races can yield useful learnings, and that’s what we can take away from this weekend,” said boss Graeme Lowdon. “Overall, it’s been our most competitive weekend to date. We introduced some further upgrades, which have given us another step up in performance and we were able to race on pace in the midfield. Operationally we know where we need to improve, but everything we do is being done for the first time.

”George Russell was given a €5,000 fine , suspended for 12 months, after throwing his headrest from his car after retiring from the race. An angry Russell launched the component from his cockpit after stopping on track due to the failure—which Mercedes believes stems from the battery—and throwing such items on track is a breach of the safety regulations.

Stewards noted that Russell, who also apologized on his social media channels “expressed his embarrassment” at the situation, and “acknowledged that it did not set a good example. ”Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg received a strange post-race penalty at the conclusion of a messy affair for the veteran. Hulkenberg was handed a stop-and-go penalty, suspended until the end of the season, after what the stewards deemed an “unusual incident.

” Hulkenberg was slower away than usual for the start of the third formation lap—the extra laps caused by Arvid Lindblad’s clutch issue and the time delay involved in removing his car—and Liam Lawson was quicker off the line expected. Hulkenberg claimed that he was unable to pass Lawson safely before Safety Car 1 line, when all cars should be in the right order, but stewards deemed that he had breached the regulations.

Given that there were mitigating circumstances, Hulkenberg was only handed a suspended penalty, rather than the stop-and-go sanction that usually applied. F1’s rulebook, eh…Aston Martin—at least in the hands of Fernando Alonso—demonstrated a slight upturn in pace in Canada, with the Spaniard even briefly running inside the top 10.

But Alonso swiftly regressed to the mean, given the limitations of the package, and retired after 24 laps due to discomfort he was enduring from his seat, feeling there was no point persisting with matters once faint hopes of a top 10 had been extinguished. Alpine junior Gabriele Mini moved into the lead of the Formula 2 Championship after the category’s first visit to Montreal.

The races did not quite emulate the last lap drama of its inaugural voyage to Miami earlier in the month, but a pair of eventful races were shared between Noel Leon and Martinius Stenshorne, with the Norwegian triumphing in the Feature Race in the wake of early leader Laurens van Hoepen crashing out at the chicane. Mini took a pair of podiums—second and third—to move into the lead of the standings, 21 points clear of Ferrari protégé Rafael Camara, who was one of several drivers to come unstuck in Sunday’s chilly main event.

In F1 Academy, Red Bull-backed Alisha Palmowski took a pair of victories either side of a maiden triumph for Mathilda Paatz. Palmowski now leads the way by 25 points in the championship. There was also reason to celebrate for Haas and Kaylee Countryman, who claimed second finish—her maiden podium—in the second of the weekend’s races. Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve—Montreal, Canada, May 24, 20262.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +10.768, 185. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, +1 Lap, 108. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +1 Lap, 411. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +2 Laps, 014.

Esteban Ocon, Haas, +2 Laps, 0DNF, Sergio Perez, Cadillac, Retired, 0DNF, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Retired, 0Fastest Lap:





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