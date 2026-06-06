'F*ck you, cracker': Racist insults hurled outside courthouse during Karmelo Anthony trial

Tense confrontations outside a courthouse in Texas have escalated during a murder trial following the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskMurder suspect on trial for track meet stabbing as protests erupt outside courthouse Videos circulating on social media appear to show heated conflicts between groups supporting Anthony and those backing Metcalf's family and friends.

Some of the clips showed verbal exchanges that included racial insults.

"This is the reason that Austin Metcalf is dead -- because this is the response they teach their young people to have,". "That's why Austin Metcalf is dead -- because your failure as Black parents ... teaching the youth to kill. Failures. You're failures to your community.

, which started on Monday, is expected to continue as jurors hear testimony about the confrontation that led to Metcalf's death. According to investigators, Anthony was sitting beneath a team tent designated for a school he did not attend when Metcalf asked him to leave. Witnesses told police the confrontation escalated, with Anthony allegedly stabbing Metcalf in the chest. Anthony has maintained that he acted in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His attorneys are expected to argue that he feared for his safety during the confrontation. Prosecutors, however, contend the evidence supports a murder conviction. The case quickly became a national flashpoint, generating widespread social media attention and fundraising campaigns. Anthony's family raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his legal defense, while supporters of Metcalf's family have called for justice in the teenager's death.

Jury selection, which started on Monday, is expected to last several days as attorneys work to find jurors who can remain impartial despite extensive media coverage and online commentary surrounding the case. Opening statements are expected later this week. If convicted, Anthony would face a lengthy prison sentence. He was 17 at the time of the alleged offense, so he is not eligible for the death penalty.

The Webster Town Board approved the removal of an LGBTQ Pride flag from the Town Hall premises during a contentious meeting Thursday night. The city's oldest gay-owned and operated bar is reopening its doors later this month after undergoing a major reorganization and rebranding.

Tractor-trailer crash brings down live power lines on Manitou Road Manitou Road between Frisbee Hill Road and First Bible Baptist Church is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning while utility crews make repairs, according to the Greece Police Department. Ontario County deputies investigating a West Bloomfield rollover crash arrested Fire Chief Ronald Harold Smith after he arrived in his personal GMC Sierra, allegedly intoxicated. Charged with DWI and open container.





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