The idol-centric shojo anime F/ACE has officially returned for a second season following its announcement at the F/ACE FIRST LIVE event, delighting fans of the romantic series.

The highly anticipated idol-centric shojo anime F/ACE has officially received the green light for a second season, ending months of speculation among its dedicated fanbase. This confirmation arrived during the F/ACE FIRST LIVE "NAUTICAL STAR," a special event held in Tokyo that brought together cast members and enthusiasts to celebrate the series' growing popularity.

Idol Romance Center Stage at Live Event

The announcement was made via the show's official X account, where staff uploaded a short teaser trailer to share the exciting news with the global community. F/ACE centers entirely on the budding romantic relationship between an idol and their dedicated "stan," a term referring to an extremely enthusiastic and loyal fan of a specific person or media property. This unique premise has captured the hearts of viewers looking for genuine character-driven narratives.

Also read TV’s Most MAGA-Friendly Show Gets Even Trashier

Contrasting Personalities Drive Narrative

The story follows Utage Kinoshita, a high school-aged housekeeper who takes on part-time work to fund her passion for F/ACE, her favorite idol group. During her employment, she discovers that her favorite member, Tamon Fukuhara, hides a surprising truth behind his public image. While his stage persona is defined by boisterous confidence, he is actually extremely timid and prone to dramatic episodes fueled by deep self-doubt.

Romantic Anchor Supports Idol's Growth

Utage becomes a crucial anchor for Tamon, supporting him in his day-to-day life both on and off stage. Instead of losing interest when confronted with his "real self," she becomes committed to helping him navigate his struggles. The first season was praised for turning each member of F/ACE into a bishonen dream while delivering earnest humor and genuinely adorable romance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manga Sales Surge Amid Anime Success

Originating from a manga created by Rintaro in 2021, the series has seen massive commercial growth. Circulation numbers jumped from roughly 1.75 million copies when the anime began airing to 3.5 million by the time the first season concluded. Viz Media currently publishes thirteen volumes in English across print and digital formats, with the original manga still ongoing at seventeen collected volumes.

Upcoming Story Arcs and Future Plans

While no specific release date has been confirmed, industry observers expect the second season to begin adapting Rintaro's story arc, which reveals the true personality of another F/ACE member. The series continues to be nominated for multiple manga awards, ensuring a steady stream of content for fans eager to see how Utage and Tamon's relationship evolves further in future installments.