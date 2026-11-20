One of the military's elite fighter jet demonstration teams will no longer call Hill Air Force Base or northern Utah home.

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — One of the military's elite fighter jet demonstration teams will no longer call Hill Air Force Base or northern Utah home.

For seven years, the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team has been based in Davis County, but it announced Friday that the unit will move to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

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"To Hill AFB, our community, and everyone who supported us along the way: thank you for making us feel at home," the team posted to social media. Hill Air Force Base explains lengthy fighter jet 'parade' over Salt Lake Valley: Hill Air Force Base explains lengthy fighter jet 'parade' over Salt Lake Valley In its post, the team said that during its time in Utah, the unit traveled to 13 countries and 37 states in 145 airshows,"and carried a little piece of Utah with us wherever we went.

" Davis County residents grew accustomed to the load roars and bright afterburners of the Lightning II demo team's fighter jets as they practiced near the base. "Thank you for serving us all. And that sound of Freedom is welcome back ANYTIME! ," replied one resident.

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The move to Arizona is actually a homecoming for the team, as it originated at Luke.

"As we head south, we’re passing the torch with nothing but confidence in what lies ahead," the team posted. "We know Luke AFB Arizona-56th Fighter Wing will do incredible things with this team, and we can’t wait to see where the next chapter takes them. " Next Page