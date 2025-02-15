F-35 Test Pilot: Transitioning From F-16 to the 'Sophisticated Video Game' of Stealth Technology

A veteran F-16 pilot shares her experience flying the advanced F-35, highlighting the overwhelming data and unique flight characteristics that distinguish the fifth-generation fighter.

A test pilot who transitioned from the decades-old F-16 Fighting Falcon to the cutting-edge F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter described the experience as a dramatic leap forward. Monessa Balzhiser, known as 'Siren' in the cockpit, likened the difference to swapping a vintage pickup truck for a modern Tesla, emphasizing the overwhelming influx of information pilots receive from the F-35 's advanced technological suite compared to legacy aircraft.

Balzhiser, a veteran F-16 pilot with the US Air Force, now serves as an F-35 test pilot at Lockheed Martin's production facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The F-16, a single-engine multi-role fighter jet first taking flight over 50 years ago, was revolutionary for its fly-by-wire technology, enhancing air-to-air combat capabilities. However, in the face of evolving threats like stealth aircraft and sophisticated surface-to-air missiles, the F-16's edge has diminished despite ongoing upgrades.The F-35, a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet first taking flight nearly two decades ago, has faced its own challenges with developmental delays, sustainability concerns, and soaring costs (projected to exceed $2 trillion over its lifespan). Nevertheless, the F-35 is constantly being refined and upgraded to maintain its technological superiority. Balzhiser stressed the importance of keeping pace with evolving adversaries, stating, 'You're going to see threats — adversaries — evolving.' She emphasized that the priority is to 'ensure we can come home safe.' The F-35, operated in three variants by the US Air Force, Marines, and Navy, is also flown by numerous American allies, with more expressing interest in acquiring the jet.Balzhiser's transition from the F-16 to the F-35 was marked by the sheer volume of information presented to the pilot. While the F-16 provided some information, it was distributed across various displays and formats, requiring pilots to process and interpret it manually. The F-35, however, automates much of this analysis, freeing pilots to focus on the broader strategic picture. This data-rich environment can be overwhelming, according to another F-35 test pilot, who compared it to playing a sophisticated video game.Balzhiser was particularly impressed by the F-35's flight controls in low-speed scenarios. The advanced sensor suite, situational awareness, and data fusion capabilities of the F-35 surpass those of the F-16, enabling it to function beyond its traditional role as a fighter jet. While the F-16's strength lay in its speed and maneuverability, the F-35, thanks to its sophisticated computer systems, can effectively engage targets across a wide range of speeds and altitudes. This versatility, combined with its high angle of attack capability, was a revelation for Balzhiser, who had flown the F-16 for 13 years, including multiple combat deployments





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

F-35 F-16 Stealth Fighter Test Pilot Lockheed Martin Military Aviation Advanced Technology Fifth Generation Fighter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Father of American Airlines Pilot Blames Helicopter Pilot for Fatal CollisionThe father of Sam Lilley, a pilot on the American Airlines flight that crashed after colliding with an Army helicopter, has pointed to pilot error as the cause, sparking controversy and an ongoing investigation.

Read more »

Pilot proposes to girlfriend midflight in heartwarming video: 'My co-pilot of love and life'Love is in the air.

Read more »

Could Iron Man 2's Forgotten Test Pilot Become Armor Wars' Villain?Marvel's Armor Wars movie offers a chance to finally explain the fate of the injured test pilot from Iron Man 2 and potentially turn him into a menacing new villain.

Read more »

Global Energy Metals' Strategic Partner Conducts DLE Pilot Test on Alberta Lithium BrineGlobal Energy Metals Corp. announced that its strategic partner, Geo40, is conducting a Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) pilot test on lithium brine sourced from NeoLithica’s Peace River Project in Alberta, Canada. This pilot test is a crucial step in securing future investments and partnerships for the project.

Read more »

Cam Newton Opens Up About Challenges of Transitioning Away From NFLFormer NFL player Cam Newton discusses the difficulties of adjusting to life after football, particularly the financial strain of supporting his eight children on a smaller income. He acknowledges the emotional toll of not being able to provide at the same level as he did during his playing days.

Read more »

Nine Young Adults Transitioning Out of Foster Care Move Into Downtown San Jose ApartmentsNine young adults who are aging out of the foster care system have moved into new apartments in downtown San Jose. The Roosevelt Park Apartments, a project of First Place for Youth, offer affordable housing and support services to help these young people transition into adulthood.

Read more »