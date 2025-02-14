F-35 Steals the Show at Aero India 2025

The Aero India 2025 concluded with a dazzling display of military aviation prowess, featuring the U.S. Air Force's F-35 fighter aircraft flying alongside Russia's Su-57.

The Aero India 2025 , a biennial event showcasing the latest in aerospace technology , concluded on Friday, February 14th, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India. A highlight of the event was the display and performance of the U.S. Air Force's F-35 fighter aircraft, which drew significant attention from visitors and aviation enthusiasts alike.

The F-35 took to the skies on several occasions, including a notable aerial display where it flew over Russia's Su-57 fighter aircraft, which was on static display. This juxtaposition served as a testament to the advancements in military aviation technology from both countries. The event also provided a platform for international collaboration and knowledge sharing. U.S. Air Force officers engaged with Indian naval officers, providing briefings and demonstrations of the F-35's capabilities. The presence of both countries' advanced fighter aircraft underscored the growing importance of India as a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region. Aero India 2025 served as a showcase of cutting-edge aerospace innovation, fostering international collaboration, and highlighting India's role as a key player in the global aviation industry





Historic Display: Russian Su-57 and US F-35 Share Space at Aero India 2025In a move described as historic, the Russian Su-57 Felon and the American-made Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, both advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, shared the same space at the Aero India 2025 international airshow. This comes as India seeks to bridge its fifth-generation fighter gap and diversify its defense partnerships.

