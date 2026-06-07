F-35 Event in Layton Highlights Economic Boost and National Security Role

Utah Representative Blake Moore joined industry leaders at a Janicki Industries event near Hill Air Force Base to showcase the F-35 program's importance to national security and the state economy. The event featured funding announcements, facility expansions, and a defense of the fighter jet against recent criticism.

Representative Blake Moore, a Republican from Utah, joined leaders from Janicki Industries and Lockheed Martin at a recent event near Hill Air Force Base in Layton to underscore the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program's critical role in national security and its substantial economic benefits for the state.

The interactive cockpit demonstrator event, held two weeks ago, featured speeches from Moore, Chauncey McIntosh (vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin's F-35 program), and Marshall Hagen (senior manager of strategic growth at Janicki). As aircraft roared overhead, Moore highlighted the F-35's ability to establish U.S. superiority in conflicts worldwide. He also noted the recent $6.5 million in federal funding he secured for the planning and design of a dedicated F-35 canopy maintenance facility at Hill Air Force Base.

This facility, which will expand Janicki's footprint by 70,000 square feet to a total of 170,000 square feet, is expected to boost employment from 130 to at least 200 workers. Moore emphasized that northern Utah plays a pivotal role in global security, stating that the F-35 program demonstrates the region's contributions to peace and stability.

The event also addressed recent criticisms of the F-35 program, particularly from Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during the early days of Donald Trump's second presidential term. Musk had called the F-35 a 'broken design' and argued that manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones. In response, McIntosh defended the F-35 as essential, describing it as the 'tip of the spear to penetrate' enemy defenses before other assets can be deployed.

He emphasized the aircraft's combat-proven record in hostile environments and its role as the backbone of U.S. air superiority. The program is currently ramping up production to meet growing demand from both the U.S. military and 20 allied nations, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan. This increased production is projected to provide significant economic stimulation to Utah, with over 5,000 jobs across 19 suppliers and an annual economic impact of nearly $675 million.

Beyond the immediate economic and security benefits, the F-35 program represents a long-term investment in Utah's aerospace industry and workforce. The expansion of Janicki Industries' facilities near Hill Air Force Base underscores the state's growing role in advanced manufacturing and defense technology. Moore concluded his remarks by thanking Janicki, Lockheed Martin, and the local community for their commitment to national defense and economic growth.

As the United States faces evolving global threats, the F-35 program remains a cornerstone of military strategy, with Utah positioned as a key hub for its production and maintenance. The interactive cockpit demonstrator event served not only to showcase the aircraft's capabilities but also to reinforce the collaboration between government, industry, and the local workforce that makes such achievements possible





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