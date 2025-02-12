F-35 and Su-57 Stealth Jets Make History at Indian Air Show

For the first time ever, the US F-35 and Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jets appeared together at Aero India 2025, showcasing a rare display of advanced military technology. This event in Bengaluru highlights the growing strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region and potential future collaborations in the defense sector.

For the first time ever, the United States' F-35 and Russia's Su-57 advanced stealth fighter aircraft were seen together during an air show in India this week. The two jets appeared at Aero India 2025, the largest air show in India, which is taking place in Bengaluru. Photos taken on Tuesday show the American and Russian fighter jets together on the tarmac. They will perform in the daily aerial display throughout the air show. \The F-35 A fighter jet is one of the U.S.

military aircraft appearing at the event, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces said. The U.S.-designed F-35 has three variants. The F-35A is designed to operate from conventional runways, while the F-35B can execute short takeoff and vertical landings. The third variant, the F-35C, is deployed aboard aircraft carriers. Meanwhile, Russian state news agency Tass reported that an Su-57E fighter jet, which is the export version of Russia's first stealth aircraft, the Su-57, is being showcased at Aero India 2025. It claimed that Moscow is ready to offer India 'full cooperation' on the Su-57E project. \It was not clear if the American and Russian crews have interacted with each other during the air show. Other U.S. aircraft appearing are the B-1B bomber, the F-16 fighter jet and the C-17 transport aircraft, according to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. The Indian air show is not the first time the Russian stealth aircraft has met a foreign counterpart. Two Su-57 jets took part in a Chinese air show in November 2024, which featured China's J-20, its first radar-evading combat aircraft, and two new Chinese stealth jets.





