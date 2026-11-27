Paralympian Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach win Dancing With the Stars Season 35 despite a prosthetic failure during the freestyle finale, earning perfect scores.

Paralympian Ezra Frech secured his victory in Dancing With the Stars Season 35 on Tuesday, November 24, despite a dramatic technical failure during his freestyle dance routine. The 21-year-old athlete and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, earned perfect 10s from all judges, proving their resilience against significant on-stage adversity. The win marks a historic moment for adaptive athletics within mainstream entertainment television.

Prosthetic Failure During Freestyle Dance

During the season finale performance, Frech intentionally began his routine without his prosthetic blade attached as a creative narrative choice. However, the mechanical connection failed when he jumped onto the stage, causing the leg to detach completely from his body. Despite this unexpected malfunction, Frech continued the choreography and managed to reattach the prosthetic mid-performance without halting the dance.

Also read Ezra Frech opens up after historic 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 win

Daniella Karagach revealed that she sustained a cut on her calf from Frech's prosthetic during the incident. She described the moment as a startling event where the leg did not secure properly before the jump. Karagach stated she took a shot from the injury but expressed relief that Frech remained physically unharmed throughout the chaotic sequence.

Judges Praise Heroic Performance

Executive judge Lennox Lewis Hough, 41, praised Frech for turning a potential disaster into a powerful statement. Hough told Frech that his performance would have a ripple effect far beyond the show, inspiring children worldwide to see what is possible. He emphasized that Frech handled the worst-case scenario with such composure that he did not even know the extent of the problem at the time.

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Fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba described the routine as a life-affirming statement that goes beyond the boundaries of dance. She highlighted Frech's role as an ambassador for both people with disabilities and the art of dance itself. Inaba noted that the nation and the world were inspired by the beautiful and powerful nature of the performance.

Season 35 Results and Live Tour Announcement

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach were crowned the winners of the 35th season, defeating runner-up Amber Glenn and her partner. ABC announced on Tuesday, November 24, that the Season 35 finalists will participate in the 2027 Dancing With the Stars: Live tour. The network confirmed that Frech, Karagach, and Glenn will perform on select dates across the tour schedule.

Frech acknowledged the craziness of the finale and expressed disbelief that he had the opportunity to represent Paralympians on the platform. He explained that the suction mechanism failed to hold the leg, leading to the detachment during the energetic jump. Despite the blacking out of the moment, Frech credited Karagach's instruction to reattach the leg during the dance for saving the performance.