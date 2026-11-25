Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach claim the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy as Season 35 champion. The live finale features intense competition among top finalists and historic broadcast coverage.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have officially claimed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, ending the intense competition of Dancing With The Stars Season 35. The pair secured the championship title as the series concluded with a historic broadcast. This three-hour finale aired live across the United States for the very first time in the show's history. The coast-to-coast live transmission allowed millions of viewers to witness the final moments in real time.

The live format added a layer of immediate suspense that captivated the massive fanbase tuning in nationwide. This decision to broadcast the finale live set a new precedent for television distribution of the popular dance competition. It expanded the show's reach significantly beyond previous regional limitations or taped delays. Audiences everywhere could react to the scores and eliminations as they happened.

Also read Ezra Frech Wins Dancing with the Stars Season 35 Mirrorball Trophy

Five couples advanced to the grand finale, each delivering three distinct routines during the night. The categories included a judges' choice dance, an instant dance, and a fan-favorite freestyle performance. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach stood out with a dynamic salsa to Danza Kuduro by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo. They followed this with a powerful freestyle routine set to Linkin Park's Numb.

Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov showcased their versatility throughout the finale. They performed a quickstep to Sing Sing Sing by Louis Prima and a freestyle to Madonna's Like a Prayer and Music. Their instant dance was a Cha Cha, for which they received perfect scores from all judges. The panel awarded them 10, 10, and 10, resulting in a total score of 30 out of 30.

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Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas delivered a sophisticated tango to Gallo Ciego by Orquesta Color Tango. Their freestyle routine was a creative mix featuring Marilyn Monroe's Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend and Irish folk songs. These included The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill. The judges also awarded their freestyle a perfect score of 30 out of 30. Individual scores were 10, 10, and 10 for this performance as well.

Tatyana Ali partnered with Jan Ravnik to perform a lively salsa to Jamaican Bam Bam by Hugel and Solto. They rounded out their set with a memorable freestyle to Minnie the Moocher by Cab Calloway. They also performed Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland as part of their routine. Their instant dance was a Jive, where they earned a total score of 27 out of 30. The freestyle score was slightly lower at 28 out of 30.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold closed out the competition with a graceful Viennese waltz. They danced to Willing and Able by Noah Kahan in their featured routine. Their finale freestyle medley featured Singin' in the Rain by Gene Kelly and Umbrella by Rihanna. This performance demonstrated their impressive range across different musical genres and dance styles. Their instant dance was a Cha Cha, scoring 25 out of 30 with individual marks of 9, 8, and 8.

Ezra Frech's victory solidifies his place in the show's history. He navigated the rigorous demands of live television and high-pressure performances with skill. The results reflect the cumulative scores and public voting that determined the final standings. Frech and Karagach emerged as the superior pair in both technique and entertainment value. Their win represents the culmination of months of hard work and adaptation.

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As the confetti settles on the ballroom floor, the legacy of Season 35 is clear. The diverse array of celebrity participants and their professional partners brought excitement to the series. The live broadcast format is expected to maintain high levels of engagement for future seasons. It promises to keep viewers connected to the drama and excellence of the dance world.

The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy remains the ultimate symbol of excellence in ballroom and Latin dance. It now resides with the dedicated team of Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach. Their performance has been remembered for its technical precision and emotional connection. They successfully outperformed the other elite dancers competing for the ultimate prize.