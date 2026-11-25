Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach claim the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in Dancing with the Stars Season 35 finale, beating Amber Glenn and others in a historic live broadcast.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach officially secured their victory as the champions of Dancing With The Stars Season 35, receiving the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after a thrilling and historic finale. The seven-year-old athlete and his professional partner delivered outstanding performances that impressed the judges and viewers alike, culminating in a triumphant night that cemented Frech's legacy as the youngest champion in the show's history.

The Season 35 finale marked a significant milestone for the television series as the three-hour special aired live across the United States for the first time ever. This unprecedented coast-to-coast broadcast allowed millions of viewers nationwide to witness the results in real-time, adding an intense layer of pressure and excitement for the remaining contestants and their professional dance partners during the final showdown.

Also read Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Win Dancing with the Stars Season 35

The top five competitors, including Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Tatyana Ali, and Connor Wood, faced a grueling schedule that required them to perform three distinct routines each night. Each contestant executed a judges' choice dance, an instant dance, and a fan-favorite freestyle, showcasing their versatility and skill under the bright lights of the live broadcast stage.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach delivered a high-energy salsa to "Danza Kuduro" and a powerful freestyle set to Linkin Park's "Numb" that stunned the audience. Their performance was met with universal acclaim, securing a perfect score of 30 out of 30 across all their final routines, with judges awarding individual scores of 10, 10, and 10 for their tango instant dance and their subsequent freestyle performance.

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Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov also had a strong showing, performing a quickstep to "Sing, Sing, Sing" and a freestyle featuring Madonna hits that included "Like a Prayer" and "Music." Their instant dance was a cha cha, for which they received perfect scores of 10, 10, and 10, totaling 30 out of 30, highlighting their technical precision and energetic stage presence throughout the competition.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas performed a tango to "Gallo Ciego" and a freestyle medley that included Irish folk songs and Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." They executed a quickstep for their instant dance, also earning perfect scores of 10, 10, and 10 for a total of 30 out of 30, demonstrating their commitment and adaptability in the face of intense competition and live broadcasting pressures.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik danced a salsa to "Jamaican (Bam Bam)" and a freestyle to "Minnie the Moocher" and "Over the Rainbow." Their jive instant dance received scores of 9, 9, and 9 for a total of 27 out of 30, while their freestyle earned 9, 10, and 9 for a total of 28 out of 30, showcasing their emotional connection and artistic expression in the final rounds.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold concluded the competition with a Viennese waltz to "Willing and Able" and a freestyle tribute to "Singin' in the Rain" and Rihanna's "Umbrella." Their cha cha instant dance received scores of 9, 8, and 8 for a total of 25 out of 30, reflecting the competitive nature of the finale where every point counted toward the final championship decision.

The win solidifies Ezra Frech's place in the history of Dancing With The Stars as a symbol of inspiration and athletic determination. His journey from a young athlete to the show's youngest champion resonates with audiences, highlighting the power of perseverance and the transformative effect of rigorous training and preparation on the dance floor.

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The live broadcast format highlighted the dramatic nature of the final performances, allowing viewers to experience the tension and joy of the competition alongside the contestants. This unique scheduling choice not only enhanced the viewing experience but also underscored the dedication and skill of all remaining finalists who battled for the title in such a high-stakes environment.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach will now celebrate their triumph as the Season 35 champions, marking the culmination of months of hard work, discipline, and artistic collaboration. Their victory represents a significant achievement in both their individual careers and the broader cultural impact of the television series, inspiring future generations of dancers and athletes.

Fans can look forward to seeing the winners participate in future promotional events and special appearances, continuing to share their story and passion for dance with the public. The show's legacy continues to grow with such memorable finals, and the historic live broadcast of Season 35 has set a new standard for audience engagement and excitement.

The integration of live broadcasting and the diverse performances of the top five contestants created a unique television event that captivated viewers across the country. The perfect scores achieved by Frech, Glenn, and Higgins in their instant dances demonstrated the high level of skill present in the final round, making the final decision even more dramatic and compelling for the audience.

As the confetti is swept from the ballroom and the dancing shoes are hung up, the impact of Season 35 will be remembered for its historic broadcast and the inspiring victory of Ezra Frech. The show has once again proven its ability to bring people together through the universal language of dance, celebrating talent, resilience, and the joy of performance on a national stage.