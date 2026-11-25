Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach claim the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in a historic three-hour live finale for Dancing with the Stars Season 35, defeating top competitors.

Professional dancer Daniella Karagach and her celebrity partner Ezra Frech have officially claimed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy by winning the Dancing with the Stars Season 35 finale. Their victory was secured during the highly anticipated season conclusion, which marked a historic broadcast milestone as the first three-hour finale to air live across all United States time zones simultaneously. This unprecedented scheduling decision allowed fans nationwide to experience the tension and excitement of the final performances in real-time without the typical regional delays or spoilers.

The triumph marks a significant milestone in the careers of both dancers, validating their consistent performance throughout the twenty-eight-week journey. The live format added an extra layer of stakes to the evening, as any stumble or error would have been witnessed instantly by millions of viewers without the buffer of post-production editing. The shared emotional arc from opening numbers to the final announcement created a unified cultural moment that resonated strongly with the audience.

Also read Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Win Dancing with the Stars Season 35

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach dominated the competition with flawless technical execution, earning perfect scores across their final routines. They performed a high-impact salsa to Danza Kuduro by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo, followed by a powerful freestyle to Linkin Park's Numb. Judges awarded them perfect tens across the board for their instant dance and freestyle performances, totaling thirty out of thirty points each. These exceptional scores solidified their lead and demonstrated their ability to adapt to vastly different musical landscapes under extreme pressure.

Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov delivered a dynamic performance featuring a quickstep set to Sing Sing Sing by Louis Prima. Their freestyle routine combined Madonna's Like a Prayer and Music to showcase a modern pop aesthetic that required precise synchronization and high energy levels. The pair also earned perfect scores for their instant dance routine, a Cha Cha, receiving a perfect thirty out of thirty from the judges for their technical precision and rhythmic control.

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Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas presented a sophisticated tango performance set to Gallo Ciego by Orquesta Color Tango, showcasing dramatic flair and traditional Argentine dance techniques. Their freestyle routine blended Marilyn Monroe's Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend with Irish folk songs The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill. They also achieved perfect thirty out of thirty scores for both their instant dance Quickstep and their freestyle, highlighting their versatility across diverse musical styles.

Tatyana Ali and her partner Jan Ravnik competed with a salsa to Jamaican Bam Bam by Hugel and Solto, followed by a freestyle featuring Minnie the Moocher by Cab Calloway and Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland. While they did not secure the top prize, they delivered strong performances in their instant dance Jive, scoring twenty-seven out of thirty. Their freestyle routine earned twenty-eight out of thirty points, reflecting their consistent effort and ability to connect with the audience through emotional storytelling.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold performed a Viennese waltz to Willing and Able by Noah Kahan, emphasizing the sweeping rotational movements required for this difficult ballroom style. Their freestyle combined the classic showtune Singin' in the Rain by Gene Kelly with Rihanna's Umbrella, blending vintage charm with contemporary pop sensibilities. The pair scored twenty-five out of thirty for their instant dance Cha Cha and faced challenges in transitioning between styles seamlessly during their freestyle performance.

The victory of Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach adds a compelling new chapter to the legacy of Dancing with the Stars Season 35. Their win demonstrates the continued relevance of the show's format, which has long been a staple of prime-time television entertainment. The success of the live broadcast model suggests that future seasons may adopt similar strategies to maximize engagement and real-time interaction with the audience.

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The public reaction to the live finale indicates a strong appetite for unedited, immediate entertainment experiences. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions during the broadcast, reflecting the shared communal experience of watching the show unfold simultaneously. This shift in broadcasting strategy aligns with broader trends in media consumption, where live events are valued for their authenticity and immediacy.

The performances of all finalists raised the bar for technical precision and artistic expression, setting a high standard for future competitors. The success of this approach may encourage other reality television franchises to reconsider their broadcasting schedules in favor of unified live events. This potential industry shift could increase overall viewership and advertiser interest by capitalizing on the shared cultural moments that drive modern media consumption.