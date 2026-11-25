Paralympian Ezra Frech wins Dancing With the Stars season 35, completing a freestyle dance without his prosthetic leg. See how Amber Glenn placed second.

Paralympian Ezra Frech has officially secured the historic victory in the Dancing With the Stars season 35 finale, defeating runner-up Amber Glenn and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov. The conclusion of the competition aired on Tuesday, November 24, marking a landmark moment for adaptive sports in mainstream entertainment. Frech, a 21-year-old athlete with a double amputation, achieved a milestone many considered impossible on the traditional ballroom floor.

The finale featured three separate dances for the remaining couples, but the fan-favorite freestyle performance introduced a critical mechanical failure that threatened the routine. Frech revealed that a creative decision to begin the dance without his prosthetic attachment led to a severe complication during the performance. This mishap became the defining moment of the season, highlighting the extreme physical and technical challenges faced by para-athletes.

Also read Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Win Dancing with the Stars Season 35

Frech explained that the attachment failed to suction properly onto his residual limb mid-routine. He stated on Good Morning America that he knew the leg was not secure and attempted to reattach it while continuing to dance. The situation escalated when the prosthetic leg completely detached, causing Frech to experience a temporary blackout and lose awareness of the incident.

Professional dancer Daniella Karagach noticed Frech's reaction and realized he was about to finish the routine without his prosthetic. She intervened urgently, shouting instructions for him to reattach the leg while maintaining the choreography. Karagach explained that if she had not intervened, Frech would have completed the entire dance in that compromised state, risking further injury or disqualification.

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Amber Glenn, 27, finished in second place, describing the experience as a very triumphant feeling despite the loss. She reflected on the journey after the finale, acknowledging the hard work and dedication required to reach the final round. Glenn competed against Frech and his partner, ultimately taking home the silver prize and showcasing her versatility throughout the season.

Sean Woods, 31, also competed in the finale and expressed deep admiration for Frech's perseverance. Woods noted that he had formed a close bond with Frech, referring to him as his little brother since day one. He praised Frech's character and stated that seeing him perform tonight confirmed he was a true winner, admitting he would have made a lot of money if he had wagered on the victory.

Before breaking barriers on the show, Ezra Frech received guidance from Dancing With the Stars alum Amy Purdy. Frech described Purdy as a dear friend and a mentor who has supported him for many years. She was excited to learn that he was participating in the show, providing him with valuable insights and encouragement for the unique challenges of the ballroom competition.

The cast of Dancing With the Stars season 35 developed strong connections during the competition, extending beyond the rivalry. Frech mentioned that he had a lot of fun on the private jet flying to the finale with his fellow contestants. He expressed deep respect and admiration for the entire cast, noting that they had become very close throughout the journey.

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After winning the title, Ezra Frech planned to prioritize relaxation and family time as his immediate next steps. He stated that the first thing he would do is go home to be with his family and enjoy some nice relaxation time. Frech acknowledged that the Dancing With the Stars experience is a crazy ride with so much that goes into it.

Frech viewed the celebration on the private jet as the immediate reward but looked forward to reconnecting with his loved ones. He emphasized that getting to spend the night on the jet with the cast was a highlight of the experience. His ability to overcome technical difficulties and complete the freestyle dance showcased his determination and skill.

The victory marks a significant milestone for para-athletes in television and dance, inspiring many viewers and demonstrating the potential of adaptive sports. Frech's performance in the season 35 finale will be remembered for its emotional highs and the historic achievement of its winner. The show continues to air on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, bringing such stories to a wider audience.