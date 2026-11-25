Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach capture the Mirrorball Trophy in the first coast-to-coast live finale of Season 35.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have claimed the crown as the champions of Dancing with the Stars Season 35. The duo secured the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy during the series finale, which marked a significant broadcast milestone for the long-running dance competition.

This three-hour finale aired live and coast to coast across the United States for the first time ever. The live format allowed viewers to witness the final eliminations and performances in real time, heightening the drama of the concluding episode.

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Finalists Deliver High Scores

The top five competitors, including Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Tatyana Ali, and Connor Wood, performed three routines each. They showcased their skills through a judges' choice dance, an instant dance challenge, and a fan-favorite freestyle number to determine the final standings.

Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach delivered a salsa performance set to "Danza Kuduro" by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo. For their championship routine, they performed a freestyle to Linkin Park's song "Numb," a performance that ultimately secured their victory.

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Runner-Up Amber Glenn Performs

Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov competed in the finals with a quickstep routine choreographed to "Sing, Sing, Sing" by Louis Prima. They also performed a freestyle dance that blended Madonna's hits "Like a Prayer" and "Music," demonstrating their versatility on the floor.

Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas performed a tango set to "Gallo Ciego" by Orquesta Color Tango. Their freestyle routine featured a medley of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" by Marilyn Monroe alongside Irish folk songs "The Parting Glass" and "Flowers of the Red Hill."

Tatyana Ali and Connor Wood Compete

Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik performed a salsa to "Jamaican (Bam Bam)" by Hugel and Solto. Their freestyle routine combined Cab Calloway's "Minnie the Moocher" with Judy Garland's classic "Over the Rainbow" for a dramatic finish.

Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold executed a Viennese waltz to "Willing and Able" by Noah Kahan. Their freestyle performance included Gene Kelly's "Singin' in the Rain" and Rihanna's "Umbrella," showcasing their speed and endurance.