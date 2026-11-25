Ezra Frech becomes the youngest male and first amputee to win the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars, overcoming a prosthetic leg mishap during the finale.

Ezra Frech claimed victory on Dancing with the Stars Season 33, becoming the youngest male winner in the show's history and the first amputee to lift the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The triumph occurred during the finale broadcast on Tuesday, November 24, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Frech secured the title alongside his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, after a night filled with high-stakes performances and emotional revelations.

The Prosthetic Leg Incident During Finale

Frech experienced a dramatic moment during his finale freestyle when his prosthetic leg detached mid-performance. He had intentionally started the dance without the prosthetic, planning to attach it during the routine. However, the device popped off briefly after a jump on stage. Host Alfonso Ribeiro later clarified that this was not a choreographed element, adding to the suspense for viewers.

Also read Paralympian Ezra Frech Earns Perfect Score on Dancing With the Stars Finale

Recovery Strategy and Partner Communication

Daniella Karagach revealed that she instructed Frech to reattach his leg during the routine. She noted his intense determination, stating that without her command, he might have completed the entire dance without the prosthetic. Frech described a period of mental fog, recalling that he blacked out momentarily before managing to finish the performance smoothly.

Historic Significance for Amputee Athletes

At 21 years old, Frech achieved a milestone for amputee athletes in the entertainment industry. His win marks a significant shift in representation for disabled performers on mainstream television. Karagach expressed pride in his resilience, emphasizing that his face showed unwavering focus despite the technical difficulties during the crucial freestyle number.

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Competitors and Final Scores

The finale featured five remaining couples competing for the prestigious award. Other notable participants included Witney Carson and Robert Irwin. Each couple performed three dances, with the final scores determining the winner. The intensity of the competition highlighted the skill and endurance required to succeed on the show.

Victory Celebration and Future Prospects

Frech was moved to tears upon hearing his name announced as the winner. He thanked the voting public and expressed gratitude for the support that helped him achieve this life-changing goal. The win validates his dedication to both sports and dance, setting a new precedent for future seasons of Dancing with the Stars.