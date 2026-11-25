The Paralympic gold medalist and his pro partner Daniella Karagach won Season 35 of the dance competition.

Ezra Frech is being celebrated by members of the limb difference community for winning his “Dancing With the Stars” season, after a tricky finale performance where his prosthetic leg came off.

The Paralympic gold medalist, 21, and his pro partner Daniella Karagach were crowned the Season 35 champions on the Nov. 24 episode, making Frech the first Paralympian and amputee, Frech’s prosthetic leg was accidentally knocked off by fellow dancers who lifted him to a lower part of the stage. The unflappable Frech, now dancing on one leg, was able to pull off his own lift of Karagach before pro dancer Alan Bersten retrieved his prosthetic and handed it back to him.

Also read Ezra Frech Wins DWTS Season 35 Trophy With Perfect 90 Score Amid Prosthetic Malfunction

Frech swiftly reattached his prosthetic, rubbed his hands together and finished the dance to wild cheers.

“I haven’t watched the video back, but you can see I’m fidgeting with it as I’m running up. ... Sometimes it will lock into place even if it’s not on right, so I had to just go, and then when I jumped, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to come off. ’ And then it came off.

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Everything happened so fast,” Frech “I was prepared to dance the rest of the dance on one leg if I had to. But yelled, ‘Put on your leg! ’ and I heard that, and I blacked out, and I don’t know what happened,” added the track star, who won gold medals in both the 100 meter and the high jump at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Frech’s victory, as well as his remarkable grace under pressure, are being applauded by members of the limb difference community. Frech was born without a left knee and shin bone, and with one finger on his left hand,. At age 2, his left leg was amputated and a toe was transplanted to his left hand. He started using his first prosthetic leg at 11 months old and his first running blade at age 4.

“I can promise you that you made more than one person with a disability feel more confident @EzraFrech,” one womanof her cheering while watching the athlete dance. “No better feeling than watching someone else with a limb difference win Dancing With the Stars.

”“No words can touch how empowering this is for her, and how much it has filled my heart with gratitude,” wrote one father“You have impacted my daughter’s life,” he continued, tagging Frech, “and I know she will carry this moment, this whole season with her forever.