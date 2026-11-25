Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech shares a personal story of childhood bullying regarding his prosthetic limb during the DWTS Live tour announcement.

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech recently shared a poignant memory from his teenage years while appearing as a guest on the podcast "On Purpose With Jay Shetty." During the interview, Frech, now 21, recalled a painful incident from his middle school days involving a crush and his prosthetic limb, highlighting the persistent challenges faced by athletes with disabilities.

Frech Recalls Painful Teenage Memory

Frech described a specific moment from his past where he attempted to connect with a girl he liked by putting his arm around her shoulders. Instead of a reciprocal gesture, the girl immediately spread the news that "Ezra put his creepy hand around me," a comment that Frech admitted was deeply insensitive and hurtful. This revelation underscores the social hurdles he has navigated since adolescence, adding depth to his public persona as both an athlete and a human being dealing with past trauma.

Also read Ezra Frech Wins DWTS Season 35 Trophy With Perfect 90 Score Amid Prosthetic Malfunction

Demonstrates Resilience On Dance Floor

The athlete demonstrated his extraordinary physical resilience during a recent performance on "Dancing With the Stars." After a mishap occurred, Frech initially decided to continue his and Karagach's freestyle routine on just one leg. However, he paused the performance to reattach his prosthetic limb, ensuring he could complete the rest of their routine with the necessary equipment. This moment of quick adaptation highlighted his commitment to his partner and the show.

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Pro Censorship Sparks Viewer Questions

Meanwhile, controversy surrounded a different part of the "Dancing With the Stars" finale night broadcast. Professional dancer Jan Ravnik, 31, was preemptively censored after his stunning freestyle routine with contestant Tatyana Ali, 47. When cohost Julianne Hough asked Ravnik about his emotions following their performance on Tuesday, November 24, his response was cut short. Ravnik stated, "No, I'm just extremely proud of her," but the audio subsequently cut out before Ali could be heard screaming in excitement or reaction.

Live Tour Announced For January To April

Drawing on this momentum, the "Dancing With the Stars: Live" tour has officially been announced to kick off in January and run through April. Frech confirmed his preparedness to perform under difficult conditions, telling the live audience he was ready to dance the rest of his freestyle on one leg if required. Fans can secure tickets and view a full list of tour dates, including details on special guests appearing in each city, by visiting the official tour website or adding the event to their calendars.