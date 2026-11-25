Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech wins the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars season 35, defeating Amber Glenn in a historic finale.

Ezra Frech has achieved a historic milestone in the world of competitive dance by becoming the first amputee winner of the popular reality competition show Dancing With the Stars. The two-time Paralympic gold medalist for Team U.S.A. in track and field secured the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy alongside his professional partner Daniella Karagach during the season 35 finale. This victory marks a significant breakthrough for inclusivity in mainstream television dance competitions, as Frech overcame physical challenges to claim the top prize.

Frech Wins Season 35 Final Challenge

Frech and Karagach emerged victorious on Tuesday night, November 24, in a finale episode that tested the resilience and skill of the remaining contestants. The competition was structured into three distinct rounds designed to evaluate different aspects of dance performance. The first phase was the judges' choice round, where each judge selected a specific dance style for the finalists to perform, forcing them to adapt quickly to new movements and styles.

Also read Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Win Dancing with the Stars Season 35

The second segment was the instant dance challenge, which required the couples to be fast learners and demonstrate immediate synchronization with the music and their partners. This round tested their ability to absorb choreography on the fly, a crucial skill for surviving the high-pressure environment of the finale. The final and most decisive part of the night was the freestyle round, often considered the make-or-break moment where couples showcase their best routines and artistic interpretation.

The winning pair performed a freestyle routine set to Linkin Park's song "Numb." During the performance, Frech began the number without his prosthetic leg attached. Midway through the dance, the prosthetic slipped, presenting a significant physical challenge that threatened to disrupt their routine. However, the couple managed to recover quickly, maintaining their synchronization and energy. The judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, awarded them a perfect score of 30 out of 30, recognizing their recovery and overall performance.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The competition featured other notable couples who pushed Frech and Karagach to their limits. Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov finished in second place, demonstrating strong skill and determination throughout the season. Connor Wood and his partner Rylee Arnold rounded out the podium by securing third place. These results highlight the high level of talent present in the finale, making Frech's victory even more remarkable given the physical demands placed on an amputee dancer.

Upon winning, Frech expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent the disabled community on such a prominent platform. He noted that becoming the first amputee to win the show would be very special to himself and to all people with disabilities. His win serves as an inspirational statement about overcoming adversity and achieving excellence in competitive sports and entertainment. The victory is expected to resonate with audiences globally, encouraging greater participation in adaptive sports and dance.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The impact of this win extends beyond the dance floor, influencing how disability is portrayed in mainstream media. Frech's success challenges traditional narratives about physical limitations and highlights the capabilities of adaptive athletes. His story is likely to inspire young dancers and athletes with disabilities, showing them that major achievements are attainable regardless of physical challenges. The visibility of his win on a major network like ABC helps to normalize and celebrate diversity in entertainment.

Additionally, the finale featured a special announcement by Robert Irwin, the son of the late Australian environmentalist Steve Irwin. Robert Irwin, who was the winner of season 34, joined the broadcast to promote the return of a casting program. This program will allow contestants to join the cast of season 36, continuing the cycle of recruitment for the upcoming season. The inclusion of a previous winner in this segment underscores the show's commitment to engaging its loyal fan base and maintaining high standards for future competitors.