Paralympian Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach defeat Olympic champion Amber Glenn in a dramatic finale, cementing Frech's legacy as the first amputee winner in the show's history.

Paralympic champion Ezra Frech and his professional dance partner Daniella Karagach were officially crowned the winners of season 35 of Dancing with the Stars during a three-hour finale that aired on Tuesday night. This historic victory makes Frech the first amputee in the history of the franchise to claim the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, marking a significant milestone in the show's long-running competitive dance series.

The final standings placed Frech and Karagach at the top of the leaderboard, narrowly surpassing Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov, who secured the runner-up position. Both pairs had delivered powerful performances throughout the evening, but viewer votes ultimately tipped the balance in favor of the Paralympic athlete, ending a tense contest that had seen multiple competitors tied at the top.

Also read Ezra Frech Makes History as First Amputee Winner of Dancing With the Stars

The climax of the finale was defined by a dramatic technical incident during Frech and Karagach's freestyle routine to Linkin Park's track Numb. Mid-dance, after Frech landed from a jump off a set of stairs, his prosthetic leg detached and fell to the floor. Despite this sudden and potentially career-ending setback, the athlete displayed remarkable composure and continued the complex choreography on a single leg without missing a beat or breaking character.

The recovery sequence showcased the deep trust and synchronization between the pair. While backup dancers removed Frech's black suit to reveal a white outfit underneath, Karagach calmly retrieved the prosthetic from the floor. She handed it to Frech, who quickly reattached it and seamlessly resumed the dance, culminating in a triumphant lift that captivated the studio audience and millions of television viewers at home.

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Prior to the final reveal, the competition was incredibly tight, with Frech, Glenn, and Love Island UK star Maura Higgins all finishing with a total score of 90 from judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Higgins was ultimately placed in fifth position after viewer voting, leaving only Frech and Glenn in contention for the grand prize. Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold finished lower in the standings with a total score of 82.

Frech, who was born without most of his left leg and with only one finger on his left hand, has previously disclosed that he has no control over the lower part of his prosthetic. He noted that minor misalignments can cause the leg to buckle and lead to falls, making the on-stage malfunction a genuine risk he had to manage throughout the season. His resilience in the face of this physical limitation has been praised as a testament to his mental strength and training.

The performance was designed as a celebration of what is possible when individuals are different, a theme that resonated deeply with the judging panel and the broader public. Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro praised the recovery on air, describing it as an incredible display of skill and composure under extreme pressure. The audience witnessed firsthand how Frech turned a potential disaster into a moment of triumph.

Judge Derek Hough expressed awe at Frech's performance, calling him a hero and predicting a lasting ripple effect beyond the television show. Hough stated that Frech's achievement would ensure that future generations of children will look up to him and see what is possible. This recognition underscores the cultural significance of the win, which challenges traditional perceptions of athletic ability and disability in competitive environments.

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Bruno Tonioli added his praise, noting that what the audience witnessed went beyond dancing. He described the event as a powerful, beautiful life-affirming statement that would inspire the nation and the world. Carrie Ann Inaba echoed these sentiments, highlighting Frech's role as an ambassador for both people with disabilities and the art of dance itself.

The victory highlights the competitive excellence of the season's other finalists, including Amber Glenn, who remains a formidable presence in the world of sports and entertainment. As Frech and Karagach celebrate their historic title, their journey serves as an inspiring narrative of perseverance, skill, and the breaking of barriers in one of television's most popular dance competitions.