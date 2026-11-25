Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach claim the Mirrorball Trophy in Dancing With the Stars Season 35 finale with a perfect 30 for their Linkin Park routine, defeating Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have been crowned the champions of Dancing With the Stars Season 35. The pair secured the coveted Mirrorball Trophy after a dramatic finale that captivated viewers and judges alike. Their victory was defined by emotional resilience and technical precision in the ballroom.

Perfect Scores Define the Championship Routine

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach achieved a perfect score of 30 for their performance to Linkin Park's "Numb." The routine held particular significance as it featured professional dancers who use wheelchairs. During the dance, Ezra initially performed without his prosthetic leg. The prosthetic fell off mid-performance as he attempted to put it back on. Ezra quickly recovered from the incident and completed the routine flawlessly. This display of determination and artistry earned him a perfect score from the judges. The performance resonated deeply with the audience and the judging panel. Derek Hough praised Ezra for showing viewers what is possible. He thanked Ezra for inspiring the audience with his courage.

Also read Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Win DWTS Season 35 with Perfect Scores in Historic Live Finale

Season 35 Finalists and Voting Results

Host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed the final voting statistics for the Season 35 finale. A total of 87 million votes were cast during the live episode. Viewers submitted 687 million votes across the entire television season. The voting results determined the final placement of all remaining finalists. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas finished in fifth place. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik placed fourth in the competition. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold secured the third-place position. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov finished as the runners-up. Their second-place finish left Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach as the sole winners. The results highlighted the intense competition among the final couples.

Runners-Up Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov delivered a powerful performance that earned them a perfect 90-point total. They performed a quickstep, a cha-cha, and a Madonna-inspired freestyle. The freestyle routine featured appearances by Team USA figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Amber Glenn cried during the performance as she completed the number. Their score matched the perfect totals achieved by other finalists. The performance showcased their technical skill and emotional connection. They finished second, narrowly missing the top prize. Their routine was a highlight of the final night.

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Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas Take Fifth

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas also achieved a perfect 90-point total. Their score came from a tango, a quickstep to Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti," and a freestyle. The freestyle honored Maura Higgins' Irish roots. The routine included a performance of Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." It also featured traditional Irish folk songs. The couple finished in fifth place. Their performance was celebrated for its cultural homage. They demonstrated strong technique throughout the night. Their scores reflected the high standard of the competition.

Other Finalists Deliver Memorable Routines

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik scored 82 points for their final routines. They performed a freestyle mashup that included "Minnie the Moocher" and "Over the Rainbow." The routine showcased their versatility and creativity. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold also scored 82 points. Their freestyle combined "Singin' in the Rain" with Rihanna's "Umbrella." Connor Wood revealed a corset, short shorts, and tights during the performance. The pair danced through water as part of the choreography. Their performance was visually striking and well-received. All finalists delivered memorable routines that entertained the audience. The competition was closely contested until the final votes were counted.