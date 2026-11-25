Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach claimed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy at the Season 35 finale. See how they defeated Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, and other finalists in the historic live broadcast.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have officially secured their place in television history as the champions of Dancing with the Stars Season 35. The athletic teen and his professional partner claimed the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after a flawless performance run that dominated the final competition. Their victory concludes a historic season that culminated in a three-hour live broadcast aired across the entire United States.

This finale marked a significant first for the long-running dance competition series as it transmitted live coast to coast for the very first time. Viewers nationwide experienced the tension and triumph in real-time, creating a unified cultural moment for fans of the franchise. The live format allowed the audience to witness the immediate reactions of the judges and contestants as the scores were revealed.

Also read Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Win Dancing with the Stars Season 35

The five finalist couples delivered high-energy routines across three distinct categories including the judges' choice, the instant dance, and the fan-favorite freestyle. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach opened their night with a fiery salsa routine set to Don Omar featuring Lucenzo's Danza Kuduro. They then executed a flawless Tango during the instant dance segment which earned them perfect scores from the entire panel.

Frech and Karagach capped off their winning performance with a powerful freestyle dance set to Linkin Park's Numb. Judges awarded this routine perfect marks of ten from all four critics totaling thirty out of thirty points. Their consistency across all three dances established a clear lead that proved insurmountable for the remaining competitors in the finale.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov also demonstrated exceptional skill during their appearances on the final night. The couple performed a Quickstep to Louis Prima's Sing Sing Sing and delivered a freestyle featuring Madonna's Like a Prayer and Music. They received perfect scores of thirty out of thirty for their instant dance Cha Cha routine showing remarkable precision.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas showcased their versatility with a Tango to Orquesta Color Tango's Gallo Ciego. Their freestyle combined Marilyn Monroe's Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend with Irish folk songs including The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill. Higgins and Ballas earned perfect thirty out of thirty scores for both their instant Quickstep and their freestyle performance.

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Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik brought energy to the stage with a Salsa set to Hugel and Solto's Jamaican Bam Bam. Their freestyle included Cab Calloway's Minnie the Moocher and Judy Garland's Over the Rainbow. They scored twenty-seven out of thirty on their instant Jive and earned twenty-eight out of thirty for their freestyle routine.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold concluded the performances with a Viennese Waltz to Noah Kahan's Willing and Able. Their freestyle featured Gene Kelly's Singin' in the Rain and Rihanna's Umbrella. The couple received scores of twenty-five out of thirty for their instant Cha Cha and twenty-eight out of thirty for their freestyle.

The unanimous decision by the judges highlights the historic nature of this season finale. Ezra Frech's journey on the show has resonated deeply with audiences due to his athletic background and positive demeanor. His partnership with Daniella Karagach proved to be the strongest combination throughout the competition.

The live broadcast format allowed viewers to celebrate the winner as the confetti fell in the ballroom. This new approach to airing the finale represents a shift in how the show engages its audience. Fans could react immediately to the performances and the final results as they unfolded.

Ezra Frech's victory cements his legacy as a standout winner in the history of the franchise. His ability to maintain high scores throughout the competitive rounds impressed both critics and viewers. The Mirrorball Trophy serves as a testament to his dedication and hard work on the set.

The show's production team successfully executed the first coast-to-coast live finale without technical interruptions. This achievement sets a new standard for future seasons of Dancing with the Stars. The live experience added a layer of excitement and unpredictability that heightened the drama of the final results.

The final standings reflect a tight competition with multiple couples delivering perfect scores in specific categories. However Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach maintained an edge through their overall consistency. Their performances in the Salsa and Tango routines provided a solid foundation for their championship win.

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The cultural impact of the live broadcast extends beyond just the voting results. It created a shared viewing experience that connected fans from different regions of the country simultaneously. This unity in viewership demonstrates the enduring popularity of the dance competition genre.

Celebrity contestants like Maura Higgins and Amber Glenn also gained significant attention through their performances. Their routines were widely praised for their creativity and execution. The competition raised the bar for future seasons of the televised event.

The final scores underscore the high level of skill displayed by all five finalist couples. Each pair brought unique styles and musical interpretations to the stage. The judges' perfect marks for several routines highlight the exceptional talent present in the finale.

Ezra Frech's triumph marks the end of a memorable journey for Season 35. His victory with Daniella Karagach stands as the defining moment of the season. The couple will now enjoy the prestige that comes with being crowned the champions of the show.

The live finale successfully bridged the gap between television broadcast and real-time audience engagement. This innovation promises to enhance the viewing experience for future seasons. Fans can expect similar live events that prioritize immediate interaction and shared excitement.

The competition concluded with a celebration of dance music and athletic prowess. The performances left a lasting impression on viewers who followed the season closely. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach exit the competition as deserving winners of the Mirrorball Trophy.

The show's ability to adapt with live broadcasts signals a commitment to evolving with modern viewing habits. This strategic move enhances the stakes of the final results. The live format ensures that every performance matters in the final determination of the winner.

Ezra Frech's win adds another layer of inspiration for young athletes across the nation. His success on the dance floor proves that versatility and dedication can lead to greatness. The partnership with Daniella Karagach has set a new benchmark for future celebrity-pro pairings.