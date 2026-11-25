Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are crowned champions of Dancing with the Stars Season 35. The trio performed routines in a live finale, defeating Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, and other finalists.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have been officially named the champions of Dancing with the Stars Season 35. The couple secured the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy following an intense competition that concluded with a live broadcast. This marks a historic moment for the series as the three-hour finale aired coast to coast for the first time ever. The victory represents the culmination of weeks of rigorous practice and performance by the professional dancer and the adaptive athlete.

Finale Night Highlights and Routine Details

The live finale featured five remaining contestants who performed three distinct routines. The final standings placed Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach at the top of the leaderboard. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov finished as the runners-up. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas took third place. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, along with Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, also competed in the final show. Each pair delivered high-energy performances across various dance styles.

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Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov performed a quickstep set to Sing, Sing, Sing by Louis Prima. They followed this with a freestyle routine featuring Madonna's Like a Prayer and Music. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas showcased a tango to Gallo Ciego by Orquesta Color Tango. Their freestyle included Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend by Marilyn Monroe. They also incorporated Irish folk songs The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill into their performance.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach delivered a powerful salsa to Danza Kuduro by Don Omar ft. Lucenzo. Their winning freestyle routine was set to Linkin Park's Numb. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik performed a salsa to Jamaican Bam Bam by Hugel & Solto. Their freestyle featured Minnie the Moocher by Cab Calloway and Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold danced a Viennese waltz to Willing and Able by Noah Kahan. Their freestyle included Singin in the Rain by Gene Kelly and Umbrella by Rihanna.

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Scoring and Competitive Performance Metrics

Scoring for the freestyle routines was exceptionally high, with Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach achieving perfect marks. They received scores of 10, 10, 10, and 30 out of 30 for their final performance. This flawless score underscored their dominance in the competition. The judges rewarded their technical precision and emotional connection to the music. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov finished in second place after their strong performances throughout the season.

The live broadcast allowed viewers to witness the immediate scoring and reactions. This format differed from previous seasons where results were often delayed. The coast-to-coast airing maximized audience engagement and viewership numbers. Fans could vote and watch the results unfold in real time. This decision by the production team highlighted the growing popularity of the franchise.

Impact on Participants and Future Prospects

For Ezra Frech, winning the Mirrorball Trophy is a significant personal and professional achievement. He has been widely praised for his athleticism and determination throughout the season. Daniella Karagach continues to establish herself as one of the top professional dancers on the show. Their partnership demonstrated resilience and artistic growth from week to week.

The other finalists also received recognition for their contributions to the season. Amber Glenn brought attention to figure skating and athletic perseverance. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas delivered culturally rich performances that resonated with audiences. Tatyana Ali and Connor Wood showcased their versatility across different dance genres. The success of these couples may influence future casting and storyline developments for Season 36.

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The production team noted that the live finale format was well received by critics and viewers alike. This approach enhances the dramatic tension and viewer investment in the outcome. The decision to air the finale live sets a precedent for future broadcasts of the series. It aligns with broader industry trends towards interactive and immediate television experiences. The success of Season 35 positions the show for continued growth in the upcoming television cycle.