Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach earn a perfect score on Dancing With the Stars Season 35 finale despite a prosthetic malfunction during their freestyle routine.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach won the Season 35 Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars, securing the title with a perfect 90 out of 90 total score during the finale. The Paralympian and his professional partner delivered a historic freestyle performance that captivated the live audience and judges, culminating in one of the highest scoring achievements in the show's history. This victory marks the conclusion of a season defined by boundary-pushing artistry and unwavering determination.

The routine to Linkin Park's Numb featured a dramatic technical malfunction when Frech's prosthetic leg detached mid-performance. He managed to retrieve and reattach the device while the music continued to play, demonstrating remarkable composure on the live ballroom floor. Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro praised the incident on air, noting that while the equipment was not supposed to come off, the recovery was incredible. Judge Derek Hough echoed these sentiments, calling Frech a hero for maintaining the flow of the dance.

Also read ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Couples Perform Their Last Dances as a Winner Is Crowned in the Finale: See the Scores, Who Won (Updating Live)

Judges awarded the maximum 30 points for the freestyle, recognizing the technical difficulty and emotional weight of the piece. Carrie Ann Inaba highlighted the creativity involved, noting that Karagach had created a whole new vocabulary for dance by integrating adaptive movement seamlessly. This score brought the pair's total for the night to 90, reflecting their consistent excellence throughout the competition. The flawless execution solidified their status as the season's champions.

Karagach had previously expressed confidence in the routine's impact, telling the show's official podcast that the specific type of dancing they incorporated could go down as a history moment. She emphasized the power of their choreography, which challenged traditional ballroom standards. Frech credited Karagach with helping him rewrite the rulebook every week, pushing the limits of what a prosthetic leg is designed to do. Their partnership was about celebrating what is possible when people are different.

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Frech described his experience on the program as stepping far outside his comfort zone, noting that he initially had no idea what he was capable of achieving in a ballroom setting. He stated that the show has created beautiful memories and proven that he can do things he never thought possible, despite the extreme challenges involved. The performance included talented wheelchair dancers who joined them on stage to reinforce the message of capability.

Winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy signifies that anything is possible regardless of the adversity faced or the challenges encountered. Frech emphasized that the routine was not a sob story but rather a celebration of power and the breaking of stereotypes regarding disability. To change the way people see disability through the art of dance, they used the platform to highlight strength and resilience. This victory stands as a testament to their shared journey and artistic innovation.