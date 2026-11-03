Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Overcome Prosthetic Malfunction and Shine on Dancing With the Stars

Paralympian Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach discuss the challenges and triumphs of their Dancing With the Stars performances, including a costume snag and praise from guest judge Cynthia Erivo.

Paralympian Ezra Frech and his professional partner Daniella Karagach recently delivered a memorable performance on Dancing With the Stars during the Dedication Night episode, showcasing their resilience and growing synergy as a dance duo.

The routine, which featured an impressive blade stand, came with a behind-the-scenes challenge that could have easily derailed the moment. During rehearsals, the pair spent countless hours practicing the specific mechanics of the move.

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Costume Malfunction During Live Performance

However, during the live television broadcast, a wardrobe malfunction occurred when the fringe on Karagach's costume became briefly tangled in Frech's prosthetic leg. Although the issue resolved itself quickly as the fabric unwrapped, Frech admitted he was internally panicked, fearing for their safety and the quality of the performance. He recalled thinking repeatedly about the incident, expressing genuine concern for how it might affect their routine.

Karagach, unaware of the entanglement at the moment it happened, later reflected on the incident, describing the experience as akin to resistance training. She expressed amazement that the costume managed to free itself without disrupting their flow, calling the situation insane in retrospect. This anecdote highlights the high-stakes nature of live television dance competitions, where even minor technical glitches require immediate mental fortitude to overcome.

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The pair's ability to push through such stressors demonstrates the depth of their partnership and Frech's determination to excel despite physical challenges. The emotional weight of the performance was significantly amplified by the presence of acclaimed actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, who served as a guest judge. Both Frech and Karagach spoke extensively about how much Erivo's presence meant to them. Karagach described Erivo as a massive icon in the entertainment industry, noting her extensive knowledge of performance art.

Guest Judge Cynthia Erivo Praises Performers

Frech agreed, stating that having someone of Erivo's caliber offer feedback was like a dream come true. He emphasized that Erivo would go down as one of the most legendary guest judges in the show's history, bringing an unparalleled energy to the judging panel. For both dancers, the validation from such a respected figure carried profound significance.

Frech noted that every critique and comment from Erivo was valuable, and receiving positive feedback from her meant exceptionally more than just a high numerical score. This interaction underscored the personal and professional growth the couple experienced, moving beyond mere technical execution to connect with the artistic spirit of the competition. The mutual respect between the dancers and the guest judge highlighted a supportive environment where hard work is recognized by industry leaders.

Beyond their individual partnership, Frech and Karagach participated in a group number titled We Are All in This Together, which further showcased their adaptability and team spirit. Frech shared that he had the best time working with the other talented dancers and amazing human beings on the show. He described the rehearsal studio as a place of fun and camaraderie, noting that the team worked exceptionally well together.

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Adaptive Choreography Ensures Comfort

The choreography was specifically adjusted to accommodate his physical needs, placing him in positions where he felt comfortable and confident. This consideration from the creative team and his fellow dancers fostered a sense of chemistry and pride. Frech emphasized that the dance was genuinely fun to perform, allowing him to let loose and enjoy the moment rather than just focusing on the outcome.

The group performance was not about chasing a perfect score, which Karagach mentioned was just the cherry on top. Instead, the primary goal was to make Frech shine and to deliver a cohesive, joyful message through movement. This experience reinforced the values of inclusivity and collaboration, showing how adaptive choreography can enhance rather than hinder a production. The positive reception of their efforts reflects a broader shift in television entertainment towards greater representation and authenticity.

As the competition progresses, the focus remains on the joy of dance and the powerful stories these athletes can tell through their artistry.