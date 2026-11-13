Ezio Auditore Returns Playable in New Mantic Games Board Game

Ubisoft and Mantic Games release Assassin's Creed: Animus, allowing fans to finally play as Ezio Auditore in a cooperative tabletop experience available since October 30, 2026.

Ubisoft fans can finally control Ezio Auditore in a new tabletop experience titled Assassin's Creed: Animus. The board game from Mantic Games launches Ezio as a fully playable character, ending years of speculation about his return to the spotlight. This release marks a significant moment for the franchise, which has relied on Ezio to define its early legacy and establish itself as a leader in historical fiction gaming.

For nearly two decades, Ezio Auditore has stood as the most beloved protagonist in the Assassin's Creed canon. His story arc across the trilogy of games cemented his status as a cultural icon within the franchise. Since his original saga concluded, players have consistently requested his return to the mainline video games. While he has never appeared as a lead in a major console title, Ubisoft has found creative ways to include him in spin-off projects. This board game represents the most comprehensive integration of Ezio into a playable format since his original adventures.

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Ezio Auditore Playable Mechanics

Assassin's Creed: Animus brings together the entire lineage of the series into a single cooperative tabletop adventure. The game allows players to control sixteen distinct protagonists from across the franchise history. Ezio Auditore stands alongside other major figures such as Altair, Connor, and Eivor as a core playable unit. The board game utilizes a dynamic system where players navigate through different Assassin memories and historical timelines. The primary goal involves completing specific objectives while gathering new items and avoiding desynchronization penalties.

The gameplay mechanics mimic the essence of the video games without requiring a monitor or digital interface. Players race through various eras to secure advantages over opponents or assist their cooperative partners. This format strips away the complex graphics of the video games but retains the core tension of the Assassin Creed experience. It offers a tactile version of the stealth and action that defined Ezio's original trilogy. Fans can now engage with the mechanics that made Ezio famous in a physical, strategic setting.

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Editions and Character Roster

Mantic Games has structured the release with two distinct editions to cater to different levels of collector interest. The Standard Edition includes the base board game, all necessary components, four character miniatures, and access to four distinct eras. This option provides a solid entry point for fans who primarily want to experience the core gameplay loop with Ezio and a few other characters. It serves as a functional gateway to the wider Assassin's Creed universe for tabletop enthusiasts.

The Collector's Edition expands significantly on the base experience with additional physical assets and gameplay depth. This premium version includes miniatures for all sixteen characters available in the game. It also unlocks ten different eras for players to explore, greatly increasing the variety of scenarios and strategic options. The extra components aim to provide a more immersive and comprehensive product for dedicated fans. Both versions ensure that Ezio Auditore is fully integrated into the roster of playable heroes.

Release Date and Pricing Structure

Assassin's Creed: Animus was officially released on October 30, 2026, after months of anticipation from the gaming community. Upon its launch, the board game received favorable reviews from critics and players alike. The aggregate site BoardGameGeek currently lists the game with a rating of 7.1 out of 10. This score reflects a generally positive reception for its design and execution of the cooperative mechanics. The release validates the long-standing fan desire for Ezio's return in any official capacity.

Purchasing options are available directly through Mantic Games' official website for customers worldwide. The Standard Edition is priced at $65 before any postage fees are applied. This pricing structure makes it accessible for casual gamers and new fans of the series. The Collector's Edition commands a higher price of $229 due to the extensive additional content and miniatures included.

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Impact on Franchise Legacy

The inclusion of Ezio Auditore in a physical board game format addresses a significant gap in the franchise's merchandise history. While Ezio has appeared in various forms of media, this board game offers sustained, active control over the character. It bridges the gap between his historical prominence in the early games and the modern era of Assassin's Creed. This move by Ubisoft and Mantic Games demonstrates the enduring commercial value of the character.

Fans who have felt disconnected from recent entries in the mainline video game series may find solace in this product. The cooperative nature of Animus allows for social engagement that differs from the solitary experiences of recent titles. It reinforces the idea that Ezio remains a central pillar of the Assassin's Creed identity. The success of this release could influence future spin-off projects involving other legacy characters.

Future of Ezio and Spin-offs

This board game serves as proof that Ezio Auditore remains relevant in the current gaming landscape. Although he has not returned to a mainline video game, his presence in spin-offs like this keeps his legacy alive. The positive reception of Animus suggests a strong market for hybrid experiences that blend video game IP with tabletop mechanics. It opens possibilities for future collaborations that might feature other iconic figures from the franchise.

The detailed miniatures and era-specific scenarios provide a high-quality product for collectors. The ability to play as Ezio in a competitive or cooperative setting satisfies a long-held wish among the fanbase. This release stands as a testament to the creative potential of the Assassin's Creed brand beyond video games. It ensures that Ezio Auditore continues to be a playable and cherished protagonist for years to come.