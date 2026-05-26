Ezequiel Tovar Just Ended the Most Dominant Streak in Dodgers History

The Colorado Rockies may have lost the game on Monday evening in Dodger Stadium, but they still wrecked some pretty remarkable history in the making for the Los

The Colorado Rockies may have lost the game on Monday evening in Dodger Stadium, but they still wrecked some pretty remarkable history in the making for the Los Angeles Dodgers.led off in the seventh inning and cracked a solo home run off Kyle Hurt.

That one hit ended the longest scoreless streak by a Dodgers bullpen in the modern era. According to Patrick Saunders on X, the Dodgers had gone 38 consecutive innings without allowing a run across 11 straight games. The 47,000-plus Dodgers fans in the stadium went quiet, but it was only for a moment. The bittersweet footnote is that the Rockies went on to lose.

The Dodgers vindicated their pitching staff by coming back with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Rockies a 5-3 loss for the evening. The Dodgers are impressive no matter what you look at. Eleven straight wins without allowing a run is solid. In fact, it was a streak that hadn’t been broken since 1901.

Kyle Hurt lives up to his last name and usually puts a ‘hurt’ on the teams he faces. His 2026 stats include a 1.13 ERA, a .182 batting average against, and 19 strikeouts over 16 innings.

Then with just one pitch, Tovar wrecked it. That home run is the only one Hurt has allowed all season. The irony of it all is that it was only Tovar’s second home run this year, and he’s hitting just .217. Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

| Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images To date, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter has had a difficult 2026 campaign. He is slashing just .217/.267/.311 with a .578 OPS in 180 at-bats. He certainly hasn’t been making headlines because of his dominance. It has been more about what he hasn’t done.

Lately though, he is starting to heat up. Over the last 15 games, he is .294/.339/.412. On Monday, he posted his best game in weeks. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

He also did something no other hitter has been able to do. It is a bit of a repeating story for the Colorado Rockies. They were up 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, andOne thing is surely true. Ezequiel Tovar will remember that swing and the sound of that hit for a while.

The season has posted frustrating numbers for him, but that one moment stopped history. Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan.

Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Connecticut Sun and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com





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