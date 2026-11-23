Ezekiel Guerrero received a two-year prison sentence for attempting to kidnap Margaret Mow, a bikini barista in Lakewood. The conviction includes sex offender registration and specific restrictions on visiting drive-thru locations.

A Kent man has been sentenced to two years in prison for the attempted kidnapping of a bikini barista in Lakewood. The sentencing hearing took place on Friday, concluding a case that began in August 2025 when Ezekiel Guerrero attempted to abduct Margaret Mow at a local coffee stand.

Crime Details and Courtroom Impact

The incident occurred at the Ladybug Bikini Coffee stand drive-thru window in Lakewood. Surveillance footage reviewed by authorities shows Guerrero, who was 19 years old at the time, grabbing Mow's arm and attempting to pull her outside the vehicle. Mow is seen in the video struggling against him and bracing herself against the window frame. During the physical struggle, her shirt tore, allowing her to step away from the window before Guerrero drove away from the scene.

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Addressing the court during the sentencing, Mow explained the profound personal impact of the assault. She stated that the event changed her life, leaving her feeling violated and unable to trust her surroundings. "I shouldn't have to watch my back when getting gas, getting groceries, or unlocking my door, wondering if I'm going to be targeted again," Mow said. She revealed that she remained employed at the coffee stand for another full year following the attack, refusing to let Guerrero take her privacy, security, or home.

Arrest and Interrogation Evidence

Investigators tracked Guerrero down in Kent just days after the incident. Authorities identified him by tracking the credit card used for his coffee purchase at the drive-thru. During his interrogation, Guerrero confessed to the attempted abduction. He told detectives that he was drunk and had recently had a fight with his ex-partner, which contributed to his actions.

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In recorded statements from 2025, Guerrero expressed confusion over his behavior. "I don't even know why I even showed up there, bro," Guerrero said. "I was drunk, I was upset." The defense team later argued in court that Guerrero's youth and state of intoxication were mitigating factors that contributed to the crime. However, the prosecution maintained that these circumstances did not excuse the violent attempt.

Judge Rejects Defense Arguments

During the proceedings, Guerrero apologized to the court and promised that he would not return if given another chance. "I promise you, Your Honor," Guerrero said. "You give me a second chance in any way, shape, or form you see fit, you will never see me in this courtroom again." The defense emphasized his young age as a primary reason for leniency.

Judge Michael Schwartz firmly rejected these arguments, stating that neither youth nor intoxication serves as a valid excuse for criminal behavior. "That is certainly no excuse. None whatsoever," Judge Schwartz said. "We are all responsible for our actions. Whether we have anything to drink or smoke, we are still responsible for our actions." The judge emphasized personal accountability in the face of such serious charges.

Sentencing Terms and Future Restrictions

Guerrero was sentenced to two years in prison for the attempted kidnapping. He received credit for the 45 days he had already served prior to this final judgment. In addition to the prison term, the court ordered Guerrero to register as a sex offender. This classification will remain a part of his legal record following his release from custody.

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As part of his sentencing conditions, Guerrero is prohibited from visiting any drive-thru coffee shops after his release. This specific restriction was implemented to prevent future incidents at similar locations. The sentence marks the legal conclusion to a case that highlighted the vulnerability of service workers and the lasting trauma inflicted on victims of violent crimes.