‘Eyes Without a Face’: Time for Billy Idol to ‘Rebel Yell’ about NYC’s failed anti-idling program

Several years ago, rock icon Billy Idol lent his name to a $1 million “Billy Never Idles” promotional campaign encouraging citizens to submit videos for a 25%

‘Eyes Without a Face’: Time for Billy Idol to ‘Rebel Yell’ about NYC’s failed anti-idling programBilly Idol accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2026 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 25, 2026.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni” promotional campaign encouraging citizens to submit videos for a 25% split of fines of up to $2,000 per violation for buses whose engines are running while standing or parked. These anonymous citizen complainants are NYC’s “ Bus companies are unable to cross-examine or confront the accusers, and there are extensive delays in issuing these violations – sometimes close to a year after the incident.

Also, the NYC Department of Environmental Protection admitted to instances of fraud and abuse, further compounding the unfairness and lack of due process for private bus companies. In 2024, the top 30 complainers submitted about 100,000 videos to the program, and some of these citizen bounty hunters have earned over 6 figures in income. Lawyers and other affluent residents snapping bus idling videos while walking their dogs have, in some cases, created full-time income sources for themselves.

This program steals union jobs from professional DEP inspectors, who could do a better job at enforcement for fewer taxpayer dollars. Each bus helps the environment by taking dozens of gas-guzzling personal motor vehicles off the road each day, and it produces far fewer emissions per passenger-mile than cars.

To punish this sustainable mode of transport is a bad policy decision, as the carbon footprint from a few minutes of bus idling pales in comparison to passengers using their cars instead. Many do not know that private bus companies are predominantly small businesses that are struggling with high insurance costs and gas prices.

The Billy Idol law is contributing to the affordability crisis for passengers who now have a hidden tax built into their fares as companies struggle to pay these excessive fines. On top of that, why is it that the MTA and public buses are exempt and allowed to idle indiscriminately? This double standard is now being challenged in court by the American Bus Association , as Mayor Zohran Mamdani pushes to make MTA buses free.

The ABA lawsuit also highlights one of the most unfair aspects of this program, that buses are designed to have their engines running whenever passengers are aboard. When the engine is off, the heating, ventilation and air circulation systems cannot function, and passengers suffer uncomfortable or unsafe conditions.

It is time for the NYC Council to immediately exempt buses from the program, and to pause any proposed legislation to expand the program to other motorists and violations until serious reforms are made to curb the abuses. First, the bounty hunters must be present at hearings and provide sworn testimony to support the videos they submit, and answer questions from the judge and accused.

If they lie at the hearings, or submit false videos, they must be subject to civil and criminal penalties. Second, there must be a limit on the number of videos that one person or entity can submit.

Finally, the timeframe for issuance of a summons must be reduced from months or years to days or weeks, and if this timeframe is not met – the violation cannot be issued. It is time for Billy Idol to take a serious look at what appeared to be a well-intentioned program when he announced the initiative with former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

If he only knew how unfairly the program was implemented over the years, I am confident he would let out a “Rebel Yell” for reform!is the transportation technology chair for the University Transportation Research Center, Region 2 at the City University of New Yorkhospitality‘I celebrated the f**king Knicks win in the cell’ Twitch streamer Nina Lin cuffed in Midtown during Knicks gameMets’ bullpen, unlike rest of team, has been among MLB’s best this seasonSuspect in violent Queens kidnapping and rape inside park may have attacked other victims: NYPD ‘I celebrated the f**king Knicks win in the cell’ Twitch streamer Nina Lin cuffed in Midtown during Knicks gameBrooklyn shooting: Person of interest questioned after man shot dead outside apartment building





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