Discover the secret to fuller-looking lashes and brows - the Augustinus Bader Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum. This 2-in-1 solution effectively lengthens and thickens lashes and improves the appearance of sparse brows within just four weeks. Part of a range of skincare products endorsed by Hollywood's top beauty pros, the serum is said to reduce shedding and boost hair growth, resulting in lush, healthier-looking lashes and brows.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more A 2-in-1 solution for long, lush lashes and full, face-defining brows is giving visible results to users in as little as four weeks.

Created by a biomedical scientist and stem-cell specialist, skincare brand Augustinus Bader is credited with smoothing the complexions of some of the world's biggest stars. And if it's longer lashes or fuller brows you're after, then he can help too, with the highly-praised The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum.

The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, 8ml If you're struggling with sparse eyebrows or lacklustre lashes, then the Augustinus Bader Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum could be the dramatic boost you've been needing. The light, nourishing serum aims to strengthen hair follicles while supporting natural growth for visible results from four weeks. £120 Sho





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Eyebrow And Lash Enhancing Serum Lash Serum Brow Serum Fuller Lashes Longer Lashes Beauty Shortcut Patented TFC8® Technology Roselle And Safflower Extracts Bioactive Ingredients

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