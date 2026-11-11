ExxonMobil Signs Venezuela Memorandum That Could Lead to Oil Return

ExxonMobil signed a memorandum of understanding with Venezuela that could restore its oil operations nearly two decades after expropriation. Investment depends on stable policies and strong legal protections.

Texas-based ExxonMobil signed a memorandum of understanding with Venezuela on Monday that could lead to the company's return to the country almost two decades after its assets were seized by the ruling socialist regime. The agreement is a step forward for the Trump administration's efforts to help restore Venezuela's run-down oil industry, which has struggled since the arrest of deposed socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro in January. ExxonMobil's statement said the memorandum is a meaningful first step, but any future investment would require stable policies, clear regulations, strong investment protections and competitive returns.

Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez publicly celebrated the signing and welcomed ExxonMobil back to the country. She said the document should soon translate into concrete investments that benefit both the United States and Venezuela.

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ExxonMobil Venezuela Memorandum Sets Path to Investment

The memorandum sets out a framework for ExxonMobil to consider renewed activity in Venezuela, but it does not by itself commit the company to new projects. Under the terms described by officials, any return would depend on conditions that the company has said must be met before it commits capital.

Venezuelan Hydrocarbons Minister Paula Henao described the signing as very significant for Venezuela and the United States. She acknowledged ExxonMobil's long history in the Venezuelan oil industry, particularly in the Orinoco Belt, where the world's largest accumulation of heavy and extra-heavy crude oil is located.

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Henao said Venezuela intends to repeat and increase production from its fields. She also described a complementary model in which ExxonMobil's technology would help maximize production capacity and raise the recovery factor for heavy and extra-heavy crudes in the belt.

Government Positions and Conditions for Return

Rodriguez said Venezuela now has a solid legal security framework that safeguards the operations of the American company. She expressed the expectation that the agreement would produce positive benefits for the Venezuelan economy and the lives of its citizens.

ExxonMobil's position is more conditional. The company said that future investment depends on stable policies, clear regulations, strong investment protections and competitive returns, a position that signals caution even as the memorandum moves forward.

Bloomberg described the agreement as a step forward for the Trump administration. Venezuela's state-run channel, which the report characterized as the regime's main propaganda news outlet, carried the government's celebratory account of the ceremony.

Expropriation History Shapes ExxonMobil Venezuela Talks

ExxonMobil's relationship with Venezuela has been shaped by a wave of government seizures and forced nationalization of hundreds of local and international companies ordered by the late socialist dictator Hugo Chavez in the mid-to-late 2000s. Those expropriations also covered numerous companies, housing constructions and over 3.6 million hectares of land.

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Bloomberg reported that ExxonMobil had also been the target of a separate expropriation process in the 1970s, long before Chavez rose to power. Before Chavez's expropriations, ExxonMobil held a 41.67 percent stake in Cerro Negro, a heavy crude oil project in the Orinoco Belt now known as PetroMonagas, and a 50-percent interest in La Ceiba, an oil project in the southern area of the Maracaibo basin.

Awards were issued in favor of affected American companies, yet the Venezuelan regime reportedly still owes several billions of dollars to the claimants. During an official visit to Caracas, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright said some of the affected oil companies were in talks with the socialist regime to recover some of the lost assets.

Reforms and What Comes Next for Investors

Rodriguez said this year that Venezuela has reformed its hydrocarbon and mining laws, rescinding the stringent socialist restrictions that were implemented in those sectors during the Chavez era. The reforms are intended to attract U.S. and other foreign investment.

Rodriguez also affirmed that the reforms contain new legal safeguards for foreign investors, particularly those from the United States. Those protections are central to whether ExxonMobil moves from a memorandum to actual投资 commitments.

The next step is conversion of the memorandum into concrete investment decisions, which ExxonMobil has tied to stable policies and clear regulations. The company's operations would also touch the Essequibo region, where its activity in offshore waters near Guyana has drawn attention because the area forms about two-thirds of Guyana and is part of a historic territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana that is over 120 years old and remains fully unresolved.