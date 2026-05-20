Extremist Ideology Behind San Diego Mosque Attack

The teenagers who carried out a deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego were motivated by far right conspiracies and white supremacist networks. Their manifesto included hateful rhetoric towards multiple marginalized groups and promoted symbols associated with white supremacist and Nazis.

S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on today's show. Language around the extremist ideology that led to the deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

And school has been murky. We'll clear it up. S2: The teenagers who opened fire and killed three innocent people at the Islamic Center of San Diego were motivated by far right conspiracies and white supremacist networks. Their manifesto includes hateful rhetoric towards Muslims , Jewish people , black people , the LGBTQ plus community and women.

They also promoted symbols long associated with white supremacist and Nazis. S3: Unfortunately , these are the same baseless conspiracy theories we've seen multiple shooters espouse. The shooting in El Paso against , you know , Latino people.

Um , of course , the shooting in Christchurch against Muslims , which is the most direct through line , given that these two shooters idolized that , um , that killer and , um , sought to pay homage to that shooting by basically copying it , writing on their firearms , live streaming , the , um , atrocity. And , um , you know , they say as much explicitly in their their manifesto





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Far Right Conspiracies White Supremacist Networks San Diego Mosque Attack Extremist Ideology Baseless Conspiracy Theories Great Replacement Theory

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