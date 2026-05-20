Extreme Poverty in Afghanistan Forces Families to Sell Young Daughters into Marriage

A harrowing examination of the economic collapse in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, where desperation leads parents to sell their children to survive starvation and medical crises.

The humanitarian crisis currently unfolding in Afghanistan has reached a devastating peak, forcing parents into unthinkable decisions to ensure the survival of their families. In the Ghor province, a father named Abdul Rashid Azimi has admitted to the heartbreaking plan of selling one of his seven-year-old twin daughters into marriage.

This drastic measure is born from a state of absolute desperation, where the lack of employment and food has left his children starving. Azimi describes a daily reality of returning home exhausted and empty-handed, unable to provide even a piece of bread for his children.

For him, selling one child represents the only viable way to secure food and basic necessities for the rest of his family for several years, a choice that leaves him in a state of profound emotional distress. This tragic scenario is not an isolated incident but rather a symptom of a broader societal collapse. Another father, Saeed Ahmad, shared the experience of having already sold his five-year-old daughter, Shaiqua, to a relative.

This decision was driven by a medical emergency; the child suffered from appendicitis and a liver cyst, and Ahmad possessed no means to pay for the necessary healthcare. He entered into a complex agreement where a relative provided the funds for the treatment in exchange for the girl eventually becoming his daughter-in-law. These stories highlight a terrifying trend where children are viewed as financial assets in a bid to escape starvation or death from treatable illnesses.

The current state of affairs is inextricably linked to the political and economic environment established after the Taliban seized power in 2021. The new regime has imposed severe restrictions on women and girls, systematically barring them from education and professional work. This has reinforced the outdated cultural notion that only males can serve as breadwinners, while simultaneously stripping women of any potential to contribute to their household income.

With three out of four people unable to meet their basic daily requirements, the Afghan population is facing a catastrophe of unprecedented proportions. Unemployment is rampant, and the healthcare infrastructure is crumbling under the weight of neglect and lack of funding. Compounding these internal failures is the dramatic decline in international support. For years, Afghanistan relied heavily on foreign aid, particularly from the United States, which was once the largest donor.

However, the US and other nations, including the UK, have drastically slashed their financial contributions. According to UN reports, the country now receives less than seventy percent of the aid it did in the previous year. The Taliban administration has attempted to deflect blame, claiming that the previous government created an artificial economy dependent on US dollars, leaving the current regime to inherit a legacy of poverty and hardship.

The crisis is further exacerbated by the return of millions of Afghans from neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan. Recent UN data suggests that millions are returning to a homeland that cannot support them. Many of these returnees are skilled laborers who have spent years abroad and have few remaining ties to their original communities. Among those returning, more than half are women and children, who are the most vulnerable segments of the population.

As these families integrate back into a collapsed economy, the pressure on limited resources increases, making the practice of underage marriage an even more frequent occurrence. The combination of systemic oppression, economic ruin, and the withdrawal of global empathy has created a cycle of suffering that threatens the future of an entire generation of Afghan children





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Afghanistan Taliban Child Marriage Humanitarian Crisis Poverty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas investigating SPLC for allegedly funding KKK, extremist groups it opposedTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Read more »

Texas investigates Southern Poverty Law Center over alleged KKK funding and donor fraudTexas has launched an investigation into the Southern Poverty Law Center following federal fraud charges alleging the nonprofit misled donors and funneled millions to the KKK and other extremist groups.

Read more »

Trump Administration's Indictment of Southern Poverty Law Center to Silence Dissent - CoalitionA coalition of organizations accuses the Trump administration of targeting the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as part of a broader campaign to limit freedom of speech and silence dissent among watchdog groups.

Read more »

The Price of Survival: Afghan Families Forced into Child Marriage Amid Economic CollapseExtreme poverty and the withdrawal of international aid under Taliban rule are driving Afghan parents to sell young daughters into marriage to prevent family starvation.

Read more »