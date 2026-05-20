Extreme Heat Alert for Southern, Eastern and Central England

The UK Health Security Agency has activated a six-day heat health alert for southern, eastern and central areas of England from Friday until next Wednesday. The heatwave will cause a 'greater risk to life of vulnerable people' as per the warning. The heatwave will start from May and last for a week, allowing time for the vulnerable people to adjust accordingly.

Britain is preparing for its first heatwave of the year with temperatures expected to hit 31C over the bank holiday weekend following an unusually cool May so far.

The UK Health Security Agency has activated a six-day heat health alert for southern, eastern and central areas of England from Friday until next Wednesday. The heatwave will be welcomed by many families whose children are on half-term holidays from school which begin on Friday. High temperatures are also expected to last further into next week.

A congested bank holiday weekend is predicted on the roads due to the warm weather, the start of half-term holidays, and the final round of Premier League fixtures. Research suggests that two-thirds of drivers expect to travel each day during the getaway





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UK Heatwave Hot Weather Heat Health Alert May 2026 May Forecast Temperature Prediction Heating Road Congestion Plan Your Getaway Statistics Transportation M4 M5 A38 A303 A3 A36 Away Trip Hot Region

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