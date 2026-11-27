A Northamptonshire family visits the Pyramids of Giza and the Grand Egyptian Museum in under 38 hours for less than £535, sharing the itinerary and challenges of their extreme trip.

Teaching assistant Jade Willis, aged 30, from Northamptonshire, successfully completed a 38-hour expedition to Egypt with her husband Ryan, 32, and their son Hudson, who is five years old. The family managed to see the Pyramids of Giza and the Grand Egyptian Museum while spending less than £535 for the entire group, significantly undercutting typical weekend travel costs.

Ultra-Low Cost Breakdown and Flight Details

Return flights from Luton Airport to Cairo cost just £110 per person, with outbound tickets priced at £45 on Wizz Air and return flights at £65 with EasyJet. Visa fees added an extra £20 to the total bill, while accommodation at the DAR Pyramids View Inn, which features a room overlooking the pyramids, was secured for £45.

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The family carried only £100 in spending money for the duration of their stay, allowing them to keep the total expenditure for all three travelers under £535. This budget approach contrasts sharply with the usual financial commitment required for international travel to ancient historical sites.

Pyramids Visit and Museum Exploration Schedule

The Willis family departed Luton on Friday, November 20, at 9:15 am and arrived in Cairo at 4:15 pm. Delays caused by passport control and visa checks extended their airport stay until 5:15 pm, after which they checked into their hotel and dined at a rooftop restaurant with views of the lit pyramids.

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On Saturday morning, the group woke at 7:00 am and reached the Pyramids of Giza by 8:00 am to avoid crowds. Jade Willis noted that while the site was less busy, aggressive local harassment for photos occurred, including an incident where a man grabbed her phone. They spent the afternoon at the Grand Egyptian Museum, where they confirmed that visitors require at least four hours to properly view the extensive artifacts.

Immigration Delays and Baggage Search Challenges

Returning to the airport at 5:45 pm for their evening flight, the family faced unexpected hurdles because EasyJet required paper boarding cards for check-in, even for passengers with no luggage. Ryan Willis completed the necessary immigration forms while Jade Willis waited in the long queue for immigration processing.

The wait at the airport extended until 7:00 pm, at which point the boarding gate began closing and flight announcements were made. After undergoing three separate random bag searches, the family finally boarded the plane at 7:30 pm and landed back at Luton Airport at 11:30 pm on the same night.

Traveler Perspective on Extreme Day Trips

Jade Willis, who describes these expeditions as extreme day trips or EDTs, stated that traveling from Luton is less exhausting than trips from Stansted Airport. She emphasized that her goal is to provide her son with global experiences and cultural exposure that she did not have during her own upbringing.

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Despite the chaotic end to the journey and the aggressive behavior of some local vendors, the Willis family considers the trip a success. Jade Willis concluded that seeing the pyramids in a packed out-of-season period was worth the effort, proving that such ambitious travel itineraries are achievable for families with careful planning and strict budgeting.