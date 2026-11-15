Hulu's Extraordinary Cancelled After Two Seasons Despite Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Hulues Extraordinary delivers a 100% rated satire on ubiquitous superpowers. This Irish-style comedy follows Jen in London as she navigates adulthood without powers.

Hulu has officially canceled the two-season superhero comedy Extraordinary following the conclusion of its second season. The decision brings an end to Emma Moran's series, which has maintained a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers can still access all 16 episodes on the streaming platform for a weekend binge.

The series concluded its run earlier this week, leaving fans to process the abrupt end to Jen's journey. Creator Emma Moran developed the show to offer a tonal shift from the recently concluded Prime Video hit The Boys. While The Boys explored toxic corruption, Extraordinary focused on the mundane realities of a society where superpowers are commonplace.

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The narrative centered on Jen, portrayed by Máiréad Tyers, an aimless twenty-something in London who had not yet manifested a superpower. She lived with her best friend Carrie, played by Sofia Oxenham, and their roommate Kash, portrayed by Bilal Hasna. The group also adopted a stray cat named Jizzlord, who was revealed to be a shapeshifter stuck in feline form.

Extraordinary distinguished itself by depicting powers through a realistic and utilitarian lens rather than a heroic one. Individuals with compelling abilities worked in human relations or as veterinarians. Flying people served as human taxis, and Carrie utilized her necromancy to resolve property disputes at her law firm.

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The show employed the rapid-fire humor characteristic of Derry Girls to undercut heavier themes of grief and self-worth. It featured bizarre abilities such as summoning sea life or possessing 3D-printing buttocks. This comedic tone supported a central coming-of-age narrative as the characters navigated their mid-twenties with uncertain futures.

Jen used her lack of powers as a crutch to avoid self-confrontation and jealousy. Her journey forced her to address her failures and learn to stand up for herself. The show remained a standout entry in contemporary television comedy by focusing on morally gray young adults.

Despite its short run, the series earned strong audience appreciation for its unique perspective. It offered a compelling option for viewers tired of the oversaturated superhero genre. By focusing on character growth rather than spectacle, it provided insight into how powers would impact daily life.

The cancellation means that fans will not see a third season or a conclusion to the remaining storylines. All 16 episodes, roughly 30 minutes each, remain available to stream on Hulu. The show ends as a self-contained two-season arc.

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The series provided a lighthearted recap of a world overrun with powers. It explored this world not through heroic figures but through young adults existing in a morally gray area. The cancellation marks the end of this specific take on superhero satire.