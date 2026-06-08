Extraordinary Characters: The 10 Iconic Science Fiction Villains

The passage introduces a list of 10 iconic science fiction villains, discussing their alluring characters and their impact on the genre. The villains are presented in no particular order, with explanations given for their inclusion in the list. The genre of science fiction is highlighted for its thrilling villains who make stories gripping and entertaining

We go to the movies for the hero stories, but we stay because of the villains that make them better. In the world of science fiction , audiences have been overwhelmed by some of the most extraordinary characters in cinema history.

It's just those villains who always emerge as legendary. Whether recurring villains or one-off antagonists, the 10 characters that made this list helped shape the genre. From literal monstrous extraterrestrials to hired hands doing the bidding of another, when these faces pop up on screen, expect a high-octane adrenaline rush. Whether modern legend or timeless classic, human or computer, these characters have become the blueprint for the future.

While many other villains could have swapped in, these 10 represent the history of the genre and why it's so good to be bad. 10 David 'Prometheus'/'Alien: Covenant'... 9 Roy Batty 'Blade Runner'... 8 Immortan Joe 'Mad Max: Fury Road'/'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'... et





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Science Fiction Iconic Villains Mad Max: Fury Road Blade Runner Alien: Covenant Prometheus Roy Batty

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