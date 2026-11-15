Extraordinary artists light up the night at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival!

Festivalgoers along Houston Street in downtown San Antonio got a late-night dose of music, movement and laser light as URBAN-15 brought a new production to Luminaria in front of the Alameda Theater.URBAN-15 presented

A Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms exists Sunday morning into early afternoon for locations near and east of the I-35 corridor. Festivalgoers along Houston Street in downtown got a late-night dose of music, movement and laser light as URBAN-15 brought a new production to Luminaria in front of the Alameda Theater.

SAN ANTONIO - Festivalgoers along Houston Street in downtown got a late-night dose of music, movement and laser light as URBAN-15 brought a new production to Luminaria in front of the Alameda Theater. URBAN-15 presented “Aquí: The Street of Enlightenment” on Saturday, Nov. 14, with performances at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. CST on a stage set up in front of the Alameda Theater at 318 W. Houston St. The group said the show premiered all-new music and choreography and featured its “Carnaval de San Anto” dance and drum ensemble performing in hand-made illuminated costumes.

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The performance also included Tim Walsh, billed as the “Laser Wizard,” who synced lights to URBAN-15’s compositions and projected lasers onto the Alameda Theater. According to the release, Walsh mapped the theater’s front exterior with his signature laser work, and his lasers were incorporated into the performance, floating above audiences in a field of smoke and lighting up in sequence with the percussion patterns of URBAN-15’s drummers.

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