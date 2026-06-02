Extra large body wipes that are 10 times wetter than baby wipes are a lifesaver for those who can't shower

Freshwipes have become an unexpected hero product for scores of shoppers looking to stay fresh through sweaty heatwaves, festivals, hospital stays and more. The large biodegradable body wipes can clean your entire body in one go making them the ultimate summer hack.

A pack of extra large body wipes that are 10 times wetter than bog-standard baby wipes and designed specifically for adults are being praised for keeping you comfortable and confident when showering isn't possible.

Freshwipes have become an unexpected hero product for scores of shoppers looking to stay fresh through sweaty heatwaves, festivals, hospital stays and more. Folding out to an A4 size, these large biodegradable body wipes can clean your entire body in one go making them the ultimate summer hack. And right now, new customers can save 20 per cent on their first order when applying code LINK20 to checkout.

Freshwipes Starter Kit In this starter kit, you'll get to see everything Freshwipes has to offer. Included in the kit you'll find three packs of full-sized body wipes (coconut breeze, ocean fresh, unscented), mini travel wipes, facial wipes, intimate wipes, ocean fresh shampoo cap, and fresh linen rinse free foam wash and flannel. New customers can save 20 per cent off on their first order when applying code LINK20 to checkout. This code expires December 31 2026.

£36 (save £8.99) Shop One wipe is enough to clean your entire body, making it a great choice when travelling There are many reasons why someone might not be able to shower whether that's recovering from a surgery, travelling or even at a festival, so an alternative in the form of these handy wipes is sure to be a lifesaver. Providing instant freshness, these wipes use chlorhexidine, a hospital-grade antibacterial formula that quickly eliminates odour-causing bacteria, making them the perfect option for on-the-go cleaning.

Far from your humble baby wipe, the Freshwipes are extra large, measuring in at 30x20cm, making just one wipe be enough to clean your entire body. They're also thicker and 10 times wetter than standard wipes, helping provide a thorough clean that doesn't dry out midway through use.

For many people who can't shower everyday, the wipes have proved to be a gamechanger: 'I'm disabled and cannot shower every day so the wipes and wash have been an absolute boon - cannot recommend them highly enough for cleansing, moisturising and getting a really 'clean' feeling after use'. While baby wipes have long been a go-to solution for freshening up between showers, they're designed for delicate infant skin and often aren't powerful enough to properly cleanse adult skin.

Freshwipes have been created to bridge this gap. Formulated to be both kind to skin, but also powerful enough to give your body a proper clean, they're designed as a genuine alternative to showering when a bath or shower isn't practical. These are perfect for those helping a loved one or friend who is unable to clean themselves 'I have mobility issues, so they are a godsend when I have days when I struggle to shower.

The Ocean Fresh Body Wipes are my favourite. They are so moist, fresh and smell gorgeous,' said one impressed shopper. You can opt for scented wipes Ocean Fresh or Coconut Breeze or unscented if you've got sensitive skin, making these wipes ideal for anyone and everyone. But that's not all.

Freshwipes also makes wipes for intimate areas, rinse-free body foam, and even shampoo caps, allowing you to even wash your hair without access to water. You can literally clean head to toe! What did I think of these wipes? I loved the unscented wipes, as I have quite sensitive skin A few years ago, I underwent fairly invasive surgery and wasn't able to shower for more than a week.

Not only did I have stitches that couldn't get wet, but I physically couldn't get in and out of the shower either. Like many people in a similar situation, I relied on baby wipes to freshen up. While they were better than nothing, they didn't leave me feeling properly clean. No one in my family complained, but I certainly didn't feel as fresh as I would have liked.

With that experience in mind, I was a little sceptical about trying these wipes. However, the recent heatwave provided the perfect opportunity to put them to the test. After a long day of lounging in the garden and doing some actual gardening, I was quite sweaty, and definitely in need of freshening up. I used the Unscented Body Wipes and impressively one wipe really was enough for the whole body.

I definitely felt clean after using, but it did leave my skin feeling a little stripped (nothing a little body butter couldn't solve), and I even had my family verify that I smelled completely fresh. Of course, my skin didn't quite feel as good as it does post-shower, but for situations where I can't shower, these are fabulous.

I can imagine these would be perfect for festivals, camping and travelling, especially on long-travel days where there's no opportunity to shower and you're moving around a lo





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Freshwipes Body Wipes Adult Wipes Biodegradable Wipes Shower Alternative Heatwaves Festivals Hospital Stays

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