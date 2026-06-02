Extortion and Violence Surge in Peru as Gangs Target Small Businesses

A detailed look at the rising extortion and violence in Peru, particularly in Trujillo, where criminal gangs extort small businesses and killings have more than doubled.

In Peru , extortion has become a daily nightmare for small business owners, particularly in the northern city of Trujillo. Over the past five years, extortion cases have increased fivefold, reaching nearly 29,000 reported incidents in 2025.

During the same period, killings have more than doubled, with authorities reporting 2,226 deaths last year. Criminal groups systematically target small businesses, transport workers, market vendors, and other entrepreneurs, demanding regular payments in exchange for allowing them to operate. The impact extends far beyond economic loss; residents describe living with a constant sense of vulnerability as bomb attacks, kidnappings, and shootings become routine.

In neighborhoods like El Porvenir, families mourn victims like Gian Marco Garcia, killed by a hitman, and Jose Perez, whose body was recovered from a ravine in Trujillo. Relatives carry coffins through streets where symbols on businesses indicate they are paying extortion fees, while others invest in private security to compensate for a limited police presence.

Security experts attribute the growing influence of organized crime to profits from illegal mining and other illicit activities, as well as chronic underfunding of police investigative units and outdated technology. Recent legal changes have made it more difficult for authorities to detain suspects, seize criminal assets, and dismantle networks. The situation reflects a broader crisis across Peru, where crime has escalated dramatically. Many citizens know someone who has been extorted, kidnapped, or killed.

Small business owners struggle to survive, often choosing between paying protection money or facing violent retaliation. The government has faced criticism for its inability to curb the violence, despite promises of reform. The extortion crisis in Peru is not just a law enforcement issue but a societal one, eroding trust and economic stability. Communities are left to fend for themselves, with limited police presence and a justice system that often fails to prosecute offenders.

As the violence continues, the human toll grows, leaving families grieving and businesses shuttered. The story of Trujillo is a microcosm of a national tragedy, where organized crime thrives amid poverty and weak governance. Without significant investment in police modernization and judicial reform, the cycle of extortion and violence is likely to persist, claiming more lives and undermining Peru's future.

The international community has taken note, with some organizations calling for increased support to combat transnational crime networks operating in the region. But for now, Peruvians must navigate a landscape where danger lurks in everyday transactions, and safety is a luxury few can afford





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