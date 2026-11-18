Plus, a debate over deer fencing in Malvern.

Good morning, Chester County ! The future of Exton Square Mall got a bit clearer after a judge sided with the developer looking to overhaul much of the space.

Still, township officials plan to appeal the decision. We look at what could come next for the now-defunct shopping center . Also this week, amid public pressure from East Fallowfield officials, South Coatesville is weighing a tax hike to support area fire and EMS services. Plus, some Malvern residents are expressing concern over deer fencing at Randolph Woods Nature Preserve and a Devon native has earned a Rhodes scholarship .

Also read Metro's proposal to build train maintenance facility draws ire in some Sherman Oaks residents

— Lisa Dukart If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . The battle over Exton Square Mall’s redevelopment After a judge ruled in favor of a developer’s plans, Exton Square Mall is once again poised for redevelopment.

Abrams Realty & Development said after a court win last week that it plans to start demolishing portions of the nearly 1-million-square-foot mall by early summer to make way for townhouses, apartments, a 55-plus community, medical offices, and a town center with shops. But the township vowed to pursue “all its legal options,” including appealing the decision. The Inquirer’s Erin McCarthy looks at where things stand .

South Coatesville weighs a fire and EMS tax hike after being called out by a neighboring community South Coatesville Borough is weighing a tax hike to increase its funding for Modena Fire Company, its primary fire house, after being pressed by supervisors from neighboring East Fallowfield. The proposed hike would increase mills for fire and EMS from 0.5 to 1.5, or about $100 per household assessed at $100,000.

That would give the fire company roughly $75,000, a more than fivefold increase from the $14,000 the borough contributed in 2026. The call for additional funding comes as the number of volunteer firefighters declines, a problem many communities in the region are facing. The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz delves into the financial crunch .

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📍 Countywide news A man who threatened to blow up a Chester County police station, ran over an officer, and led police on a chase last October has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison. Dalton Janiczek, 22, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and fleeing and eluding . Detours and delays will continue on a number of area roadways this week. Here’s where .

💡 Community news Some Malvern residents are concerned about animal welfare because a fence installed last December to keep deer out of the Randolph Woods Nature Preserve has been inadvertently trapping them inside. The measure, meant to help depleted plants regrow, has led to vandalism, including the fence being cut . Former West Goshen police officer Michael Meredith has been charged with strangulation after allegedly assaulting his wife .

People’s Light shone brightly at the 2026 Barrymore Awards on Monday night, with the Malvern theater taking home awards for outstanding overall production of a musical, outstanding props or puppetry design, and outstanding leading performance in a musical for its production of Little Shop of Horrors . West Chester -based QVC Group expects its home shopping brands QVC and HSN to become “more integrated” in the future, including sharing brands and guests, interim CEO Mike George said during a recent earnings call.

Here’s what that could look like . Oxford ’s borough council is slated to meet Monday to consider an ordinance that would bring the community under the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department’s jurisdiction, effective Jan. 1. The decision to disband the borough’s local police force received community pushback, with some officers resigning in September. A town hall with the regional police chief is scheduled for next month.

Sidewalk improvements in Berwyn are scheduled for the next four weeks, impacting sections of Bridge, First, and Waterloo Avenues. Honey Brook Township is slated to host a public hearing on Tuesday evening for a proposal to build a mixed-use residential community at 3200 Horseshoe Pike consisting of 35 townhomes and 34 twin homes on the roughly 18.6-acre parcel.

Verizon Wireless is looking to build a tower in Coatesville on the roughly 1-acre property at 6 Ims Dr. East Fallowfield Township ’s board of supervisors will discuss the conditional use application at Tuesday’s meeting . There’s a community meeting tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s findings from its pre-design investigation of the Bishop Tube site in East Whiteland Township .

The site was previously used to manufacture steel tubes and was contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. A developer had been looking to build housing on it once it’s remediated. 🏫 Schools briefing Devon native Mary I. Cipperman is one of 32 Americans awarded a Rhodes scholarship for 2027. The Episcopal Academy alum graduated from Harvard University and will now head to Oxford University to pursue master’s degrees in applied digital health and medical physics with radiobiology .

Longtime Downingtown East football coach Michael Matta marked his 200th career victory this month as he prepares to retire. Inquirer contributor Becca O’Reilly took a look back at his career . Tredyffrin/Easttown School District will host a special school board meeting at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow to review the proposed attendance areas for its elementary schools ahead of Bear Hill opening next year.

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Coatesville Area School District is hosting a community open house Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the newly opened Doe Run Elementary School. 🍽️ On our plate Dessert chain Twisted Sugar is now open at 128 Eagleview Blvd. in Exton ’s Lionville Shopping Center. It sells cookies and also has a dirty soda bar. The owner of Kennett Square ’s Pâtisserie Lola recently announced that she will not renew the shop’s lease , which runs through next November.

She hasn’t decided when the 219 E. State St. bakery will close. La Patrona Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar is ending its run at 400 Bridge St. in Phoenixville , where it’s been located for the past five years. Its last day there will be Sunday. The team behind the eatery said it’s “looking for a new place to continue our journey.

” 🎳 Things to do 🎄 A Longwood Christmas : This year’s display is “Cosmic Christmas”-themed and will feature what the garden describes as “an out-of-this-world display of stellar spectacles and luminous lights. ” Reservations are required.

⏰ Friday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily 💵 Free for members, prices vary for non-members 📍 Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square 🖼️ Unionville High School Art Gala : Now in its 50th year, the annual exhibition will feature works by more than 60 artists in various mediums. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 20, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Unionville High School, Kennett Square 🛍️ Clover Holiday Market : Shop goods from 125 artisans at this sprawling indoor event.

⏰ Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Westtown School Athletic Center, West Chester 🖼️ Spring City Mill Studios Holiday Art Festival : Browse and buy works from more than 20 local artists at this two-day event. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Spring City Mill Studios 🎅 Kennett Square Holiday Light Parade : The annual festivities include floats, dancers, and marching bands.

⏰ Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 State Street, Kennett Square 🏡 On the market An updated Coatesville home with a leafy backyard Located in Coatesville’s Country Club Valley neighborhood, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home has had several recent updates, including to its eat-in kitchen. It has a family room with vaulted ceilings, a living room, and a former garage converted to living space that could be a fourth bedroom or home office.

A deck with a pergola overlooks the yard and the trees beyond. There’s an open house Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. See more photos of the home here . Price: $449,000 | Size: 2,426 SF | Acreage: 0.43 🗞️ What other Chester County residents are reading this week: Wawa fired Phil. Flourtown took it personally.

KYW’s Larry Kane signs off after six decades of broadcasting The discovery of three dead siblings in a South Jersey home has rattled a quiet neighborhood By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10. This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

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