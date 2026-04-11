DeSantis Calls GOP Midterm Losses Extinction-Level Event, Florida Last Major Stronghold

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Republican midterm losses are close to an extinction-level event, warning the party may be out of unified power in Washington for years while Florida remains its only top-ten stronghold.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Republican losses in the midterm elections are close to an extinction-level event for the party in many parts of the country, as seen probably in the last 100 years.

He spoke after Democrats won control of both the House and Senate on Election Day, a blue wave that reshaped Washington and statehouses nationwide. DeSantis predicted Democrats could enter January controlling 56 U.S. Senate seats and as many as 258 House seats, fundamentally changing the balance of power. He warned the losses could block President Donald Trump's ability to confirm conservative Supreme Court justices and key administration officials.

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He also said Democratic control of Congress could unleash investigations into the Trump administration and create years of legislative gridlock. DeSantis said only one of the 10 largest states will have Republican control of its state government in January, and that state is Florida. He noted that in January, when everyone in office leaves who were either term-limited or got voted out of the 10 largest states, only Florida will remain under Republican control.

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He described the results not as a wave but as the political equivalent of a meteor strike that went all around the United States, hitting blue states, red states and everything in between. He said the one state that held the line and withstood that is Florida. Analysts are also considering whether his vocal responses are positioning him for a nationwide run, though he has not ruled out a 2028 presidential bid.

Republican Losses in Texas and Florida

DeSantis singled out Texas, long a Republican powerhouse, where he said the party suffered extraordinary statewide losses. He said Texas lost a highly publicized U.S. Senate race and everything else, including the governor, attorney general and other statewide offices. He said they lost four Republican Supreme Court justices on the Texas Supreme Court and may even lose the Texas Legislature or one house or both.

He said that will hurt not just for the next two years but can reverberate for the next decade or more. He said if the Republican Party does not have Texas as an anchor, then it is not going to be viable nationally going forward. He called Texas the crown jewel of Republican politics over his lifetime and said no one on the Republican side holds a candle to the Lone Star State over a whole generation.

DeSantis predicted Republicans will not be able to retake the Senate under the current map in 2028, and with all the House seats that have been done, probably not viable to take that back as well. He said it could be two years, four years, six years, maybe even longer before Republicans could exercise unified control in Washington again like they have enjoyed over the last two years.

He said Democrats are unpopular and won based on the sentiment that exists in the country right now. He said they did not earn a mandate to indulge all their left-wing fantasies. He said this was not a positive view of the Democrats but a rejection of Republicans in Washington, and Democrats just happened to be the beneficiary. DeSantis credited Florida's Republican political infrastructure with helping the party withstand the national Democratic surge.

Florida Republican Victories and Tax Relief

He pointed to victories by Governor-elect Byron Donalds, U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody and Attorney General James Uthmeier. Donalds, a Florida House Republican, won the contest for DeSantis' seat and made history as Florida's first Black governor. DeSantis estimated that Florida's political environment shifted 10 to 15 percentage points toward Democrats, while some other states experienced even larger swings.

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He credited passage of Amendment 3, a property tax relief measure, with helping motivate Republican voters who might otherwise have stayed home. Despite the national political turmoil, DeSantis said he intends to push forward with implementing Florida's newly approved property tax amendment before leaving office. He said he wants lawmakers to prevent local governments from replacing lost property tax revenue with higher fees or other charges.

He proposed a taxpayer bill of rights and a state grant program to help local governments, particularly rural counties, maintain essential services such as sheriff's departments. He said he would work with lawmakers to schedule a special legislative session and implement the amendment by Jan. 1. The governor also delivered sharp criticism of congressional Republicans, arguing that the party failed to address issues voters actually cared about.

Criticism of GOP Accountability and Surveillance

He singled out lawmakers who opposed releasing Jeffrey Epstein-related records despite previous Republican promises of transparency. He also criticized members of Congress who trade stocks while serving on committees overseeing industries that could influence those investments. He suggested Republicans were politically damaged by appearing disconnected from voters' concerns about government accountability and the cost of living. DeSantis also warned Republicans against ignoring emerging concerns about technology and privacy.

He criticized the expansion of automated license plate readers, including Flock cameras, warning that private companies could collect and monetize information about people's movements. He said they are harvesting data about who is going through, giving it to private companies, creating dossiers and selling the data. He called for stronger restrictions on surveillance technology and renewed efforts to pass an artificial intelligence bill of rights.

He also questioned the rapid expansion of massive data centers into rural communities, warning against taking farmland and ranches for projects that could burden local infrastructure. Asked whether immigration enforcement contributed to Republican losses, DeSantis acknowledged concerns about federal operations but said he believed economic pressures played a larger role. He cited high mortgage rates, gasoline prices and grocery costs as major sources of voter frustration.