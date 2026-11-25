Clues in 99-million-year-old amber show why scientists think these insects could sit atop water and paddle across it.

Nearly 100 million years ago, spindly legged grasshoppers may have scooted across water like modern day water striders. The clues are in the fossilized insects’ legs and feet.

Special hairs and leaf-shaped leg adornments, exquisitely preserved in amber, suggest the insects — members of a newfound family of insects — could. The discovery suggests at least three insect groups evolved independently to move across water. Paleontologist Chunpeng Xu and his colleagues first encountered the strange insects while studying a collection of 99-million-year-old amber. Frozen in time were three pieces of amber containing wingless grasshoppers with short bodies and incredibly long, skinny legs.

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Due to their unorthodox body shape, Xu didn’t recognize them as grasshoppers at first and thought“I was genuinely amazed,” says Xu, of the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology in China.

“They are among the most bizarre insects. ” Under the microscope, two details stood out: Front legs with water repellant hairs and rear lower legs with leaf-shaped paddlelike structures. Estimates of the insects’ weight show they could have ridden on the water’s surface tension, with help from the repellant hairs on their legs and their spread-out footprint across the surface of the water. And the paddlelike lower legs would have propelled them forward.

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, placing them in the new family Hydrelcanidae.

“Walking on water is a pretty rare skill in nature,” Xu says. Until now, only two insect groups were known to have evolved to live on the water’s surface: water striders and their kin, and a similar looking but unrelated, long extinct family called Chresmodidae. Gerris lacustrisAnd whereas modern water-walking insects are predators and scavengers, the ancient grasshoppers were also probably herbivorous, given their mouthparts and lack of claws.

The researchers found nine of them preserved in the same amber chunk, suggesting the insects may have gathered in large numbers to feed. It’s possibly the earliest record of such swarming behavior in grasshoppers or crickets, the team says.