Extensive Weather Alerts Issued for Little Colorado River Valley and Surrounding Plateaus

Multiple weather warnings cover a large portion of Arizona and New Mexico from Thursday through Friday, with distinct timing for Mountain Standard and Daylight Time zones. The alerts affect the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties, along with the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa, and Chinle Valley. The warnings span from late morning to evening hours, indicating a significant weather event that may disrupt travel and daily life across the region.

A wide range of areas across Arizona and New Mexico are under multiple weather warning s for Thursday and Friday, with variations in timing and specific regions due to mountain time zone differences.

The National Weather Service has issued alerts affecting the Little Colorado River Valley across several counties including Coconino, Apache, and Navajo. These warnings span from Thursday at 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time until 8:00 PM MST, continuing into Friday with overlapping periods. Additional zones such as the White Mountains, Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, and other plateau and mesa areas including the Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, and Black Mesa Area are also under warnings from Friday midday through the evening.

The alerts are timed differently for areas observing Mountain Daylight Time, with those zones under warning from 12:00 PM MDT to 9:00 PM MDT on Friday. The repeated listing of valleys and plateaus indicates a broad regional impact, likely due to a significant weather system moving through the Southwest. The specificity of highways like Hwy 264 and directional references such as northward and southward suggest the warnings are precisely tailored to topography and population centers.

The duplication of some areas across different time stamps reflects the need to address the time zone boundary that runs through parts of Arizona and New Mexico. The text appears to be a compilation of forecast zones and times rather than a narrative, but the underlying news is the extensive weather alert coverage. Residents in these areas should stay informed through official channels for the latest updates and potential impacts on travel and outdoor activities





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Weather Warning Little Colorado River Valley Arizona New Mexico National Weather Service Mogollon Rim Chuska Mountains Defiance Plateau Black Mesa Chinle Valley Time Zones MST MDT

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