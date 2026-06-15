Extensive Street Closures and Parking Bans Implemented Ahead of Obama Center Grand Opening

Chicago imposes multi‑day road closures and parking restrictions on key South Side thoroughfares to manage traffic and ensure safety for visitors to the Obama Presidential Center opening.

Chicago officials have announced a comprehensive schedule of street closures and parking bans that will be in effect for several weeks surrounding the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park .

The earliest restrictions begin at six in the morning on Monday, June eight and continue through the afternoon of Monday, June twenty‑two. During this period, 60th Street between Blackstone Avenue and Stony Island Avenue will be closed to all traffic in the eastbound direction, while the entire stretch of Midway Plaisance from Dorchester Avenue to Stony Island Avenue will be blocked to both eastbound and westbound vehicles.

In addition, Stony Island Avenue from the Midway Plaisance intersection southward to 63rd Street will be inaccessible to through traffic, and the segment of Blackstone Avenue between 59th Street and the Midway Plaisance will also be shut down. The closures are designed to accommodate the influx of visitors expected for the grand opening ceremonies, as well as to facilitate construction crews as they finalize landscaping, signage and security installations around the new museum complex





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Obama Presidential Center Chicago Road Closures Jackson Park Traffic Restrictions South Side Events

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