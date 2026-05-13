Extensive injuries after ceiling collapse, answers still missing; Sandarsh Krishna found in Grand Canyon, elder W. Mark Bassett dies

Local news in Utah County shares information on extensive damage suffered by a family, including unanswered questions and a missing 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna found. Additionally, an officer was employed by Grantville police and the revitalization of Midvale's Main Street is underway, among other news.

A family was left with extensive damage and unanswered questions after a fire suppression sprinkler system burst inside their home, causing part of the ceiling to collapse according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Department.

During a Tuesday evening water flow through the ceiling, the family initially believed what they thought was an explosion. Fortunately, there was no smoke or fire inside the home before the system burst. Ashley and Kade Olson were searching for answers about the cause of the burst as it remains unclear how it happened. Where the roof collapsed was in Kade's daughter's room in her crib, which was bad news as she would have been badly injured or worse.

Additionally, the family is facing the emotional impact of such a tragedy. The body of a missing 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna was recovered at Grand Canyon National Park. Elder W. Mark Bassett died after a traumatic brain injury. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided the information.

Main Street in Midvale is undergoing a complete revitalization with new businesses, public art and green spaces. Grantville confirmed their officer in a call with a former West Valley police officer in Eugene, Oregon was employed. All of this and more according to local news





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Fire Suppression Sprinkler System Ashley Olson Kade Olson Explosive Noise Roof Collapsed Missing Person Trauma Brain Reelectionivitalization Grantville Officer Elder Mark Bassett

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