Extending Health Coverage Tax Credits: A Critical Issue for Pennsylvania

With a new presidential administration and new Congress in place, there is a crucial task that must be at the forefront of Washington's agenda: extending the federal health coverage tax credits essential to many Pennsylvania ns.

These tax credits, implemented in 2021 and set to expire at the end of 2025, can serve as a lifeline, ensuring hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, including the self-employed and small business owners, can afford the healthcare necessary to keep themselves and their families healthy. The tax credits are utilized by income-eligible individuals and families to reduce their monthly health insurance premiums. If these vital tax credits are not renewed this year, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Pennsylvanians will face significant health insurance premium increases in 2026, making affordable care unattainable and potentially jeopardizing public health. This issue affects us all because when individuals in need of care lack access or affordability, it can negatively impact employment opportunities, on-the-job productivity, school attendance, and numerous other daily activities. These challenges create a ripple effect, placing a strain on families, colleagues, and communities.Individuals without insurance often forgo routine doctor visits and crucial preventive health screenings, which can lead to more severe – and more costly – medical complications. People with chronic conditions who lack health coverage might cease taking essential medications or miss necessary treatments, with potentially devastating consequences. Capital Blue Cross is committed to ensuring everyone has access to quality healthcare. We collaborate with hospitals and health systems to negotiate the lowest possible rates, find innovative ways to save our members money on prescription drugs and specialized care, and actively promote preventive care for our members. However, healthcare is a collective endeavor, and Congress must assist us in ensuring affordability of coverage. According to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, approximately 75% of those enrolled in Pennie, the commonwealth's health insurance exchange, have benefited from significantly lower premiums thanks to these health coverage tax credits. Capital Blue Cross provides coverage for about 50,000 Pennsylvanians through Pennie, with 78% relying on a tax credit to make their coverage more affordable. If the tax credits expire, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys predicts Pennie customers could experience an average premium increase of 81%. A family of four could face premium increases of approximately $4,000 per year, and certain income and age groups might see premiums increase by four to five times the current cost. This could be a catastrophic financial burden for many if Congress fails to act. At a time when numerous working families are already grappling with rising costs for essential items like groceries, housing, and utilities, adding extra healthcare expenses could be a devastating financial strain. Fortunately, it is an avoidable burden if Congress prioritizes the healthcare needs of its most vulnerable constituents and extends health coverage tax credits into 2026 and beyond





