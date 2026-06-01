Extended Hours for Alcohol Sales During the World Cup

State leaders across the U.S. are signing off on extending bar and restaurant hours during the world’s most-watched sporting event, the World Cup, to help businesses and improve fan experiences.

El Niño and gulf warmth set stage for Houston’s hurricane season Authorities execute 21 search warrants tied to organized crime, money laundering across Houston area Fans watch a Champion league soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lion Sports Bar, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa) Fans watch a Champion league soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lion Sports Bar, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa) Fans watch a Champion league soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lion Sports Bar, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa) Fans arrive to watch a Champion league soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lion Sports Bar, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa) Lion Sports Bar owner Mark Prinzinger poses behind the bar as fans watch a Champion league soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa) Fans watch a Champion league soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Lion Sports Bar, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa) in a growing number of U.S. cities won't have an issue finding a well-poured pint to go with their late-night match. State leaders across the U.S. are signing off on extending bar and restaurant hours during the world’s most-watched sporting event. They want to help businesses and improve fan experiences, particularly for those who may have been struggling under waning sales and inflation





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Extended Hours Alcohol Sales Fan Experiences Businesses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alphonso Davies Named To Canada's World Cup Squad Despite Hamstring InjuryAlphonso Davies was named to Canada’s World Cup squad although he may not be ready for the team’s opener because of a hamstring injury.

Read more »

Inside Alejandro Zendejas’ Unique Path To The USA's World Cup RosterDiscover how Club América winger Alejandro Zendejas secured a spot on USA's 26-man World Cup roster.

Read more »

World Cup preparations ramp up across Santa Clara and San JoseWith less than two weeks until the FIFA World Cup, businesses in San Jose and Santa Clara are preparing for an influx of visitors, watch parties and six matches in the Bay Area.

Read more »

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Series Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final (Will Carolina Lift The Cup?)The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is set. The Carolina Hurricanes stormed through the Eastern Conference, only dropping one game in the Eastern Conference Final after

Read more »