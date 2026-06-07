Extended Fire Weather Warnings Sweep Across Arizona and Navajo Nation Through Early Week

Multiple red flag warnings are in effect from Saturday through Tuesday across numerous regions of Arizona and the Navajo Nation due to critical fire weather conditions. The warnings, issued by the National Weather Service, cover diverse terrain from desert valleys to high mountain plateaus and are characterized by strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures. The threat begins in the Yuma area on Saturday and expands significantly on Sunday and into next week, affecting vast swathes of northern and central Arizona as well as northeastern Arizona and the Four Corners area. Residents and visitors are urged to avoid any activities that could ignite fires and to remain vigilant.

A series of fire weather warnings have been issued across Arizona and parts of the Navajo Nation through early next week. The National Weather Service has announced multiple red flag warning s for various regions due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures that will create critical fire danger conditions.

These warnings cover a vast area of the state, from the desert lowlands to the high mountain plateaus and rims. The first warning is in effect from Saturday 9:00 AM MST until Saturday 11:00 PM MST for Yuma, Martinez Lake and the surrounding Lower Colorado River Valley areas in Arizona. This region, which includes central deserts, will see gusty winds and very low humidity, making any existing fires difficult to control and increasing the risk of new fire starts.

Starting Sunday, the pattern of dangerous fire weather expands dramatically. From 10:00 AM MST until 8:00 PM MST on Sunday, warnings are issued for the Little Colorado River Valley in multiple counties including Navajo, Apache, and Coconino. Also included are the Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau, the Coconino Plateau, and the mountains of Yavapai County.

The scope of this warning highlights the widespread nature of the threat across northern and central Arizona. Simultaneously on Sunday from 11:00 AM MDT until 9:00 PM MDT, another set of warnings covers the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas both north and south of Highway 264, the Chuska Mountains, and the Defiance Plateau.

Note that these areas observe Mountain Daylight Time, while the previous Sunday warning uses Mountain Standard Time, reflecting the Navajo Nation's observance of daylight saving. The fire weather threat persists into the following week.

From Monday 10:00 AM MST until Tuesday 8:00 PM MST, red flag warnings return to much of the same terrain covered on Sunday, including the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino and Apache Counties, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, the Coconino Plateau, the Eastern Mogollon Rim, the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, the Yavapai County Mountains, and the White Mountains. This extended timeframe indicates a prolonged period of hazardous conditions.

Finally, from Monday 11:00 AM MDT until Tuesday 9:00 PM MDT, warnings for the Navajo Nation and Four Corners region are renewed, encompassing the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas north and south of Highway 264, Chuska Mountains, and Defiance Plateau. Residents and visitors across all these areas are urged to exercise extreme caution with any potential ignition sources, avoid activities that could spark fires, and stay updated on local emergency information.

The repetitive and overlapping nature of these warnings across successive days underscores an exceptionally persistent and dangerous fire weather setup for the region





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Disaster Environment Fire Weather Red Flag Warning Arizona Navajo Nation National Weather Service Wildfire Danger Critical Fire Danger Mogollon Rim Grand Canyon Little Colorado River Valley

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