Explosive Device Discovered Underwater at Converse Reservoir Dam in Alabama

An explosive device was discovered underwater at the base of Converse Reservoir dam in Mobile County, Alabama, on Wednesday. Divers were surveying the dam for routine maintenance and repairs when they made the discovery. The explosive was identified as a grenade-type IED and was reported to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. A multi-agency response, involving federal partners, was initiated to retrieve and safely detonate the device. No one was harmed, and the incident was referred to the Department of Homeland Security. The dam and water supply are federally designated as critical infrastructure, and MAWSS pledged to enhance security measures.

An explosive device was discovered underwater at the base of Converse Reservoir dam in Mobile County , Alabama, on Wednesday. Divers were surveying the dam for routine maintenance and repairs when they made the discovery.

The explosive was quickly identified as a grenade-type improvised explosive device (IED) and was reported to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. A multi-agency response, involving federal partners, was initiated to retrieve and safely detonate the device. No one was harmed, and the incident was referred to the Department of Homeland Security. The dam and water supply are federally designated as critical infrastructure, and MAWSS pledged to enhance security measures.

The cause of the explosive device's placement is unclear, but bomb experts believe it was likely purposely built and placed there. The incident sparked discussions on how to prevent such attacks on critical public resources like water supply





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Explosive Device Converse Reservoir Dam Mobile County Mobile County Sheriff's Office FBI Bomb Squad Mobile Police Department Explosive Ordnance De ALEA Bomb Squad Daphne Search And Rescue Team Department Of Homeland Security Critical Infrastructure Water Supply Bomb Experts Cause Of Explosive Device Enhance Security Measures

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