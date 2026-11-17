The drilling accident also led to a chemical release.

The explosion was reported at Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic at 4:01 p.m. Monday. The incident resulted in a hazmat scramble and evacuation warnings for the surrounding community.

“Methane leak at Chiquita Canyon landfill. This is for awareness. Fire Dept on-scene and monitoring air in Val Verde and Castaic areas. If air monitoring results require additional public action, more info to be provided.

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All air monitoring negative at this time,”LA County Fire dispatched a hazmat team to Chiquita Canyon Landfill Monday after a drilling accident caused a small explosion and chemical release.

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“Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel are responding to an incident near Henry Mayo Drive and Highway 126. Please avoid the area and keep roads clear for emergency responders,” officials added. The sheriff’s office also instructed people to remain alert and to be prepared for changing conditions in the area. Residents were told to close all windows and doors due to the smoke.

The advisory was issued to four zones nearby the site: CAS-VALVERDE-A, CAS-HASLEY, CAS-HILLCREST, and CAS-CAMBRIDGE. Chiquita Canyon Landfill is a 639-acre landfill that operated for over 50 years before closing down on January 1, 2025. The landfill was Los Angeles County’s second biggest landfill and accepted nearly two million tons of solid waste annually,